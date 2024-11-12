University of Macau Welcomes Distinguished Scholars, Boosting Its Commitment to Academic Excellence

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 November 2024 – With its growing international reputation and influence, the University of Macau (UM) has attracted several eminent scholars from various fields in recent years. These scholars, who are leaders in their respective fields, significantly enhance the teaching quality and research development at UM. They also bring diverse and international perspectives and experiences to transform the university’s research landscape and educational offerings. The appointments of these distinguished scholars not only underscore UM’s appeal to world-class academic talent but also reinforce its prominence on the global academic stage. Among these renowned scholars are experts in economics, education, and law.

UM Rector Yonghua Song expressed enthusiasm about these appointments, “We are thrilled to welcome these eminent professors to our university. Their outstanding academic achievements and diverse international experiences align perfectly with UM’s commitment to excellence in teaching and research. Moreover, the appointments will further enhance our ability to provide world-class education and conduct cutting-edge research across various disciplines.”

Among the world-renowned scholars who have joined UM are experts in economics, education, and law. They bring their expertise to the university and strengthen its position as a leading global academic institution. From left to right: Prof Angus Chu, Distinguished Professor and Head of the Department of Economics; Prof Fan Lianghuo, Chair Professor and Dean of the Faculty of Education; and Prof Yu Xingzhong, Chair Professor in the Faculty of Law and Director of the Institute of Advanced Studies in Humanities and Social Sciences.

Angus Chu: Leading Economist to Enhance Economic Research and Innovation Initiatives

Prof Angus Chu, a globally renowned economist, has been appointed as Distinguished Professor and Head of the Department of Economics at UM. His expertise spans macroeconomics, economic growth, and innovation. According to IDEAS/RePEc Rankings, Prof Chu is among the top 5% economists in the world, as well as among the top 30, top 50 and top 70 economists in the fields of intellectual property rights, economic growth, and innovation, respectively. His research, especially on economic growth in China, has been published in prestigious international journals. His appointment underscores UM’s commitment to advancing economic research and educational excellence.

Fan Lianghuo: Mathematical Education Visionary to Reshape Education

Prof Fan Lianghuo has been appointed as the Dean of the Faculty of Education at UM. He is a renowned expert in mathematics education with over four decades of experience in China, the US, Singapore, and the UK. His interdisciplinary research encompasses mathematics teaching and learning, assessment, teacher education, and curriculum development. Prof Fan’s extensive publications and his international influence in mathematics education are set to significantly enhance UM’s educational programs and research initiatives.

Yu Xingzhong: Distinguished Legal Scholar to Advance Law Studies

Prof Yu Xingzhong has been appointed as Chair Professor in the Faculty of Law and Director of the Institute of Advanced Studies in Humanities and Social Sciences at UM. An esteemed legal scholar, Prof Yu holds degrees from Harvard Law School and has taught at Cornell Law School. He has extensive expertise in Chinese law, legal history, comparative legal philosophy, intelligent technology and law, and constitutional law. His appointment is expected to advance the development of the Faculty of Law and strengthen its research profile in these critical areas.

The appointments of these scholars highlight UM’s ability to attract top-tier talent from around the world, reinforcing its position as a premier institution for higher education and research. The university’s international environment also provides an ideal setting for these distinguished scholars to continue their groundbreaking work and mentor the next generation of global leaders.

