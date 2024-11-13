Hope and Healing: Laos Fights to End Gender-Based Violence

Gender-Based Violence (GBV) is a widespread issue that can affect anyone, in any setting—even in seemingly safe spaces like the home. Women and children, however, are particularly vulnerable to such abuse.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) defines GBV as one of the most pervasive human rights violations. It includes various forms of violence, not only physical, but also psychological, financial, sexual harassment, and emotional abuse.

Despite increasing awareness, GBV remains a persistent problem in Laos, particularly in rural areas where support services are limited.

A striking example of this is a case from April 2023, where a former student from the National University of Laos was sexually harassed by a government official in Luang Prabang. She felt unsupported and fearful, ultimately deciding to leave the country.

The Counseling and Protection Center for Women and Children, Lao Women’s Union

To address such issues, Laos has made strides in establishing health centers dedicated to supporting victims and promoting mental health recovery. One key facility, the Counseling and Protection Center for Women and Children, was founded in 2006 by the Lao Women’s Union to provide essential assistance and protection for those affected by GBV.

The center provides free counseling to women at risk of domestic violence, sexual exploitation, and human trafficking through emergency phone calls and in-person support. It includes departments dedicated to violence protection and victim assistance.

Lattana Syouthoum, a technical expert at the center, explained that the process of assisting survivors requires close collaboration with other organizations, including both private and public sectors such as the People’s Prosecutor, social welfare, and the court.

She emphasized the critical role of hospitals and police in connecting the center with victims, as these authorities are trained to identify patients showing signs of abuse or other suspicious symptoms.

“We followed the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that UNFPA provided to do treatment for victims, especially human trafficking,” Lattana said.

“The survivors mostly are women, so we tried to be their safe space and provide them with trust before giving them the procedure.”

Over the past year in 2023, the center has assisted more than 100 victims, including 103 women and seven men between the ages of 15 and 25.

Additionally, Lattana highlighted the importance of improving accessibility for victims during the Covid-19 pandemic. To address this, the center launched a Facebook page and expanded its hotline services, including the numbers 1362 and WhatsApp contacts: 020 96131362, 020 28991362, and 020 23241362 for immediate assistance

Mother and Child Central Hospital

Apart from the Counseling and Protection Center for Women and Children, Laos also includes the Mother and Children Hospital in its efforts to address GBV.

Since 2015, the hospital has offered support and assistance to survivors, along with addressing issues related to human trafficking and violence.

According to Sengchanh Sivilay, Head of Gynecology at the hospital, the facility implemented Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), supported by UNFPA, to identify individuals at risk of violence and ensure a thorough and methodical treatment process.

“There are two types of patients who seek help: those who openly identify themselves as victims, and those who do not disclose their past, overall we have 87 cases this year of which 80 cases were human trafficking” Sengchanh addressed.

She expressed a long-term goal of training doctors to identify signs of risk in patients without the need for verbal communication, as victims often feel embarrassed to speak out. This initiative aims to ensure timely intervention and support for rescue efforts.

In collaboration with the Lao Women’s Union, the hospital has worked to connect survivors who wish to pursue legal action against offenders.

Community Training Empowers Families to Combat GBV

In addition to health facilities, workshops and training sessions are also being held to raise awareness about gender-based violence (GBV) and enhance residents’ understanding of the issue.

A recent workshop in Phialath village, Sangthong district, organized as part of the UNFPA’s initiative to commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, engaged over 466 families.

The training highlighted the critical need to end violence against women and children. Somlith Duangchampa, the village’s deputy chief, underscored the importance of this initiative in reducing harmful behaviors toward women.

“After the training, there have been positive changes in families. Husbands have become less likely to violence against their partners,” he shared.

“Many didn’t realize that hurtful words can also be a form of violence.”

In support of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, UNFPA will also take part in the lighting of the Patuxay monument in orange for three days starting 25 November. This event is part of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (16DOA) campaign.