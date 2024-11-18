A New Era of Flight for the Low-Altitude Economy: Hong Kong’s Premier eVTOL Association Hong Kong eVTOL Industry Association

Dedicated to Promoting the Development of eVTOL Technology and Boosting the Low-altitude Economy in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area of China



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 November 2024 – To support the Hong Kong Government’s initiative to develop the low-altitude economy, the Centre for Intelligent Multidimensional Data Analysis (CIMDA) at the City University of Hong Kong (CityU), a member of the AIR@InnoHK Cluster, has partnered with FDB Group to establish the Hong Kong eVTOL Industry Association. Being a premier electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) industry association established in Hong Kong, it marks a new milestone in promoting the local low-altitude economy.

This non-profit organization aims to promote research and development (R&D) in emerging eVTOL technology while facilitating business growth in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area of Mainland China. By fostering a robust eVTOL technology industry, the Association is dedicated to advancing innovation and practical applications in this dynamic field.

Strong Connections from All Around the World to Foster Collaboration

The Hong Kong eVTOL Industry Association is supported by a diverse network of local, Mainland, and international academies, experts, and professionals from various sectors, including research and development, technical advisory, and public policy. Partnering with world-class research leaders and universities specializing in engineering, mathematics, and computer science, it focuses on advancing eVTOL aircraft technology, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and aircraft operators to promote the development of the eVTOL industry.

City University of Hong Kong has established itself as one of the most innovative universities globally, pioneering research in areas of critical relevance. The University is actively engaged in projects related to electric vehicles, air mobility, spatial data analysis, optimization, telecommunications, video processing, graphics and visualization, digital twins, process automation, safety and reliability modelling, and artificial intelligence, which are essential components for eVTOL operations.

Together, the Hong Kong eVTOL Industry Association actively engages with the HKSAR government and relevant authorities to develop policies that promote research, development, and safety within the eVTOL industry, while also exploring market demands related to the research and development of eVTOL aircraft and their associated industry chains.

Mission

The mission of the eVTOL Association is to advance eVTOL technology through collaborative research and development initiatives. We are committed to fostering innovation, facilitating industry partnerships, and creating a robust ecosystem that supports the safe and effective commercialization of eVTOL applications. By engaging with local stakeholders, government entities, and academic institutions, we aim to address market needs, promote sustainable urban mobility solutions, and contribute to the growth of the low-altitude economy in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.

Vision

Our vision is to establish Hong Kong as a global hub for eVTOL innovation, where cutting-edge research and practical applications converge to enhance connectivity, sustainability, and economic growth. We aspire to create a thriving community that not only advances eVTOL technology but also successfully transfers these innovations from research to real-world applications and transforms how people and goods move in urban environments. Through our efforts, we aim to lead the way in shaping the future of urban air mobility and positioning the Greater Bay Area as a leader in the global eVTOL market.

With strong support from the City University of Hong Kong and its industry partners, academic experts, government entities, the education sector, and the aircraft industry, the Hong Kong eVTOL Industry Association promotes thought leadership and facilitates the exchange of international best practices.

Prof. Hong Yan, Wong Chun Hong Professor of Data Engineering at the City University of Hong Kong and Director of the Centre for Intelligent Multidimensional Data Analysis (CIMDA), shared, “With many world-class researchers and a well-established business environment, Hong Kong can become one of the best places for R&D and business growth in low-altitude economy. At our Centre for Intelligent Multidimensional Data Analysis (CIMDA), we conduct research on AI and data analysis, which will be used for eVTOL operations. As educators and researchers, we will be most happy to see that our innovative technologies are used in the real world of eVTOL business, and we can train our students to become future leaders in related industries.”

Prof. Ray Cheung, Associate Provost (Digital Learning) and professor of Electrical Engineering at the City University of Hong Kong, shared, “Hong Kong enjoys the strong support of the Motherland and is closely connected to the world, serving as an intersection to connect with the global market. Located in the heart of Hong Kong, City University of Hong Kong strives to promote research and development, nurture talents to foster the development of a low-altitude economy, and increase Hong Kong’s competitiveness in the global market.”

Dr. David Chung, former Under Secretary for Innovation and Technology, CEO of Trio AI Limited, shared, “Hong Kong provides rich soil for nurturing talents in scientific research and development, allowing students to unleash the potential for technological innovation. With Shenzhen ranking first in the development of the world’s low-altitude industry, Hong Kong can work closely with its neighbouring city to foster a robust drone economy.”

Mr. K. S. Ng, Chairman of FDB Group, shared, “The Association aims to establish a global hub representing various eVTOL-related companies, industry partners, academics, experts, and local stakeholders worldwide. This hub will showcase cutting-edge technologies and expertise while fostering research and development aligned with Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area standards. By facilitating the transfer of innovations from R&D to real-world applications, we will create a comprehensive value chain focused on commercialization, enabling stakeholders to tap into lucrative local and regional markets and foster a more dynamic and supportive business ecosystem.”

About the Hong Kong eVTOL Industry Association

We are a premier organization dedicated to research and development (R&D) in the emerging electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) technology. Our mission is to foster innovation, facilitate industry partnerships, and create a robust ecosystem that supports the safe and effective commercialization of eVTOL applications, driving business growth in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area of Mainland China.

We collaborate with local, Mainland, and international academies, experts, and professionals across various sectors—including research and development, technical advisory, and public policy—as well as leading eVTOL aircraft OEMs and aircraft operators, to develop a comprehensive ecosystem.