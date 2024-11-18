The Establishment Agreement of the International Mangrove Center was signed in Shenzhen, China

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 November 2024 – On November 6, 2024, the Establishment Agreement of the International Mangrove Center was officially signed in Shenzhen, Guangdong. Representatives from the first batch of 18 member countries jointly signed the agreement and unveiled the International Mangrove Center. China will use this platform to deepen communication and cooperation with all members, promote global joint actions for mangrove protection, and continuously enhance the quality and stability of mangrove ecosystems, bringing more benefits to people around the world.

As of now, China’s mangrove area has reached 74,873 acres, an increase of approximately 20,510 acres since the early 21st century, making it one of the few countries in the world with a net increase in mangrove area.

In the next step, the International Mangrove Center will serve as an important platform and window for jointly promoting mangrove protection and sustainable use, as well as enhancing mangrove exchange and international cooperation. It will establish and improve an open, inclusive, co-built, shared, and win-win international cooperation mechanism for mangrove and coastal blue carbon ecosystems, pushing global mangrove protection efforts to new heights and making a positive contribution to the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the promotion of a harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature on our planet.

