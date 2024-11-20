Lao Coffee: A Journey Through Flavor, Heritage

In Laos’ Bolaven Plateau, Champasack Province, the air is often filled with the scent of freshly roasted coffee beans.

There, each cup of coffee reflects generations of tradition and craftsmanship. Renowned for its high-quality Arabica beans, Lao coffee is earning global recognition for its unique flavor and cultural significance.

The southern Lao province is responsible for over 80 percent of the nation’s coffee output. This high-altitude region, reaching 1,300 meters above sea level, features mineral-rich volcanic soil, cool temperatures, and ample rainfall, ideal conditions for cultivating premium coffee beans.

Farmers in Champasack employ traditional coffee-growing practices, handpicking beans to ensure only the ripest cherries are harvested. Wet processing is widely used in the region, where beans are fermented and sun-dried to enhance their complex flavors and aroma.

Highlighting its global recognition, Laos’ renowned coffee brand, Lao Mountain Coffee, won Continental Awards for Asia at the 2022 World Coffee Challenge in Spain. Competing with the finest coffee varieties worldwide.

For travelers seeking to experience the essence of Bolaven Plateau coffee, Weekend Café and Camping in Paksong is an ideal first stop, conveniently located near most popular tourist sites in Champasak.

Sokxay ‘Mee’ Yotsopha, 23, owner of Weekend Café and Camping, in Paksong District, Champasack, shared the story behind his coffee shop, which first opened in 2020.

“At first, we didn’t plan to open a coffee shop; it was originally built to sell seasonal fruits,” Sokxay explained. “The name ‘Weekend Café’ was inspired by my university schedule, as I only had free time on Saturdays and Sundays.”

Initially, the café operated only two days a week. By 2023, it expanded to daily operations, with ongoing efforts to improve and develop the business. Growing customer demand led to the hiring of two employees, with plans to add more staff by 2025 to meet the needs of its visitors.

Sokxay’s passion for coffee was shaped by his upbringing on a family coffee farm on the Bolaven Plateau, inspiring the creation of the café.

“Our aim is to create a space for people to exchange ideas about coffee and to make our café a must-visit destination for tourists in Paksong. We’re close to Tad Fane and Tad Yuang waterfalls, making us a perfect stop for travelers.”

The café goes beyond serving coffee, offering green tea, red tea, and other beverages. It also supports the local community by sourcing products from nearby villages and creating seasonal jobs during the harvest, helping to boost the regional economy.

The café primarily uses beans from their own farm but also features varieties from Kenya, Colombia, and Ethiopia. “Our Lao beans are the best sellers and are also distributed to other cafés in the province and other provinces.”

In 2022, Laos exported 20,000 tons of coffee, including 15,000 tons of Robusta and 5,000 tons of Arabica. Despite Robusta’s larger share, Arabica beans have captured international acclaim, spotlighting Laos as a rising star in the coffee world.

The coffee industry sustains approximately 40,000 families across 83,000 hectares, making it Laos’ second-largest export after cassava. Coffee plays a pivotal role in the national economy, supporting smallholder farmers and rural livelihoods.