HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 November 2024 – The Kumon Method was first established in Japan in 1958 and has developed over the past 60 years to become a worldwide phenomenon. Classes have been opened in over 60 countries and regions with over 3 million students. Kumon offers Maths, English and Chinese programmes in Hong Kong and Macau. The Kumon Method creates personalized learning plans based on each child’s abilities, allowing them to learn without age or grade-level restrictions. Through studying the materials, children can independently explore new knowledge and gradually enhance their self-learning abilities. The learning materials are designed progressively from basic to advanced levels in small steps, ensuring every child can learn at their most suitable level. Instructors carefully observe children’s learning abilities and personalities to provide effective guidance, helping them reach their full potential. This enables every child to learn at their “just right” level.

Breaking Learning Barriers: Kumon Launches Kumon Connect, Redefining Educational Experiences

As technology is changing rapidly, the Education Bureau (EDB) has launched”Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)” in Primary and Secondary Schools. Students can bring their own mobile computer devices to schools for learning activities to enhance the effectiveness of learning and teaching, classroom interaction as well as students’ ability in self-directed learning, problem-solving and collaboration. As online learning resources become increasingly abundant and E-learning development matures, BYOD is becoming more prevalent in schools. In response to this trend, The Kumon Method, which has relied on paper and pencil for over 60 years, has recently undergone a metamorphosis and entered a new phase of “KUMON CONNECT”. Kumon’s E-learning uses interactive online teaching and materials to enhance children’s learning motivation, taking Kumon learning into a new era. Currently supported courses include Mathematics and English (EFL).

Kumon’s E-learning platform differs from typical online learning platforms. KUMON CONNECT aims to achieve individualized learning while maintaining Kumon’s time-tested characteristics. It’s not simply converting paper materials into digital format; rather, it incorporates additional features to bridge the gap between instructors and children, facilitating communication that enables instructors to adjust progress according to children’s abilities and implement truly individualized learning.

5 Instant Functions to Improve Learning Efficiency

The launch and development of the KUMON CONNECT online teaching platform not only digitizes KUMON’s education system but also strengthens the connection between Kumon instructors, children, and parents. It helps instructors maintain close communication with children and provide appropriate learning guidance, offering tablet users an enhanced learning experience. KUMON CONNECT provides 5 real-time functions, unrestricted by time and distance, making children’s learning more efficient!

1.Instant Feedback Function

Students can submit their homework as soon as they finish it, rather than having to wait until the following week to submit it in class. This allows the instructor to review the homework in a timely manner and allows students to see what they have done wrong in a short period of time, thus reducing the chance of repeating mistakes and making progress more smoothly.

2.Playback Function

Instructors can also use the Playback function built into the Kumon Connect to observe and understand how students answer questions at home. For example, where to write first, where to revise, and so on; thus, even if your child is studying at home, it is as if the instructor is there with him/her.

3.Instant Messaging(IM)

The instructor can also send messages directly to your child when he/she observes something that your child has done well, so that he/she can provide timely encouragement to your child and give advice if there are any problems.

4.Analysis Charts

The Kumon Connect generates analysis charts against the standard completion times assigned to the worksheets, with data such as speed of completion and number of repetitions clearly displayed, allowing Kumon instructors to have a clear picture of students’ learning across the whole level.

5.Time Record

The KUMON CONNECT automatically records the child’s daily learning time, so that the instructor knows whether the student is learning on time every day. Moreover, the built-in timing function effectively helps students maintain their pace while answering questions and cultivates concentration.

Digitizing Learning Data for Enhanced Communication Between Students, Instructors, and Parents

Since KUMON introduced KUMON CONNECT in 2023, 20% of current students have switched to digital learning. Over 90% of students and parents using E-learning appreciate how instructors utilize the system to provide more specific and closer communication. Parents and students can review past learning content at any time. Through learning charts, they can better understand children’s strengths and weaknesses, progress, and areas needing improvement, enabling more personalized learning plans.

With E-learning integration, a single tablet can complete all learning processes, including English listening and worksheets. There’s no more scattered paper at home, and the capacitive stylus doubles as an electronic eraser, helping children maintain a tidy desk and improve concentration. Whether learning through KUMON CONNECT or paper-based materials, Kumon courses maintain uniform pricing.

About KUMON

The Kumon Method, established in Japan in 1958, has developed over 60 years and now operates in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide, serving over 3 million students. In Hong Kong and Macau, it offers Mathematics, English, and Chinese courses. An increasing number of children are developing their potential through the Kumon Method, building capabilities to achieve their future dreams. The Kumon Method is dedicated to developing each child’s potential. Rather than directly teaching problem-solving methods, it guides children to solve worksheets using their own abilities, fostering a ‘can-do’ attitude and the spirit to fearlessly face new knowledge and challenges.

