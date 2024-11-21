Lloyd Austin Strengthens US-Laos Ties as China Declines Meeting

Laos and the United States are set to deepen their development cooperation within the framework of US-ASEAN relations, as US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin visited Laos on 19 November.

Secretary Austin’s first official meeting took place on 20 November, when he met with Lao Minister of Defense Chansamone Chanyalath to discuss areas of collaboration between Laos, ASEAN, and the United States.

During the meeting, Laos encouraged the US to provide further support for ASEAN initiatives, emphasizing areas such as investment, healthcare, clean energy, human resource development, funding for various workshops, labor skills training, and advancements in artificial intelligence.

The meeting concluded with both sides affirming their commitment to promoting peace and security in the region and fostering stronger ties between Laos and the US.

Although US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin held discussions with his Lao counterpart, he also previously sought to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Dong Jun, during the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting-Plus in Laos.

However, China declined the proposed meeting, citing a political issue revealed by a senior defense official accompanying Austin in Laos.