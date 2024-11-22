Oodles Smart Awarded Bronze Award In “Hong Kong ICT Awards 2024: Smart Living (Smart Home) Award”

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 November 2024 – As a leading fitting-out contractor in Hong Kong,(“” or the “Company,” together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; stock code: 0368.HK), is pleased to announce that(“, its technology brand, was awarded the Bronze Award in the “Hong Kong ICT Awards 2024: Smart Living (Smart Home) Award” for, the all-in-one online visualizer.

By combining “Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI)”, big data and other technologies, Oodles Smart can automatically identify any home pictures. Users only need to select, mix and match their favorite building materials and furniture images from the material library and complete their home designs in real-time. The Judging Panel has praised Oodles Smart for being disruptive in the home decoration sector. They are of the view that it is appealing in design and presentation to let customers preview the match effect before home designing.

Mr. Ringo Ng Chi-chiu, Chairman and Executive Director of Superland Group, said, “we are honored to receive the Bronze Award in the ‘Hong Kong ICT Awards 2024: Smart Living Award’ presented by the Hong Kong Information Technology Federation. This recognition not only honors the innovative features of Oodles Smart, but also acts as a crucial encouragement for our team’s commitment to breaking new ground.

Organized by the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer, and led by the Hong Kong Information Technology Federation, the “Hong Kong ICT Awards: Smart Living (Smart Home) Award” aims at recognizing outstanding research and development in information and communications technology, promoting and facilitating a high-quality smart living. A panel of judges, comprised of industry professionals, evaluates the entries based on various criteria, including innovation, design, and research and development.

Looking ahead, we will continue to develop more smart and innovative IT solutions. We are dedicated to promoting local information technology applications, while meeting the operational needs of the renovation industry and other various sectors, aiming to bring greater convenience for the public and uphold the core values of sustainable development. ”

About Superland Group Holdings Limited

Superland Group Holdings Limited is an established contractor based in Hong Kong with over 20 years of operating history providing fitting-out services and repair and maintenance services. It has provided services for a number of prominent property projects of established property developers in Hong Kong, including various landmark shopping malls, hotels and residential projects around Hong Kong. The Group has recently launched “Oodles”, its own technological brand. Oodles provides a fitting-out service platform that integrates its own developed technologies and technological solutions and combines design, matching, shopping and information to allow customers to experience and foretell the home of the future.

About Oodles Smart

Try Our Demo: https://oodles-smart.com/