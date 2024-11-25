Lanxang Shorts Film Festival Celebrates Lao Cinema, Inspires Emerging Filmmakers

The 4th annual Lanxang Shorts Film Festival wrapped up today, celebrating Lao filmmakers and fostering a growing film community. The event, organized by Lao New Wave Cinema Productions with support from Mind Media and the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism, featured a short film competition, workshops, screenings, and networking opportunities.

Held from 21 to 23 November, the festival kicked off with a workshop on dossier writing and pitching, followed by a pitching competition, short film screenings, and an awards ceremony. Around 200 people, including filmmakers and their families, attended the event.

Founded in 2020, Lanxang Shorts aims to showcase and support emerging Lao filmmakers. With financial backing from the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, this year’s festival launched the “Lanxang Cine Club,” which will host monthly screenings of local and international films. The festival’s “Filmmaker Talk” discussed the challenges and future of Lao cinema, offering insights and inspiration for the next generation of filmmakers.

“We were happy with the diversity and quality of films we received this year. From animation to experimental film, the filmmakers truly showcased the breadth of their storytelling abilities. One highlight was witnessing the bold and innovative approaches to filmmaking, pushing the boundaries of creativity,” said Vannaphone Sitthirath, Co-founder of Lao New Wave Cinema. Lanxang Shorts continues to offer a platform for filmmakers to connect, share, and grow the Lao film industry.