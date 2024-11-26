Vientiane’s Patuxay Turns Orange to Say “NO” to Violence Against Women and Girls

By UNFPA Laos

To commemorate the International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls, the Lao Government, in collaboration with the United Nations and partners, held an event on 25 November to light up the Patuxay Monument in orange, marking the launch of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

The two-week-long campaign, involving 40 partners, supported by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the European Union (EU) and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), aimed to raise awareness and foster actions to prevent and eliminate violence against women and girls.

In Laos, about 1 in 3 women have experienced sexual, physical or emotional violence, and yet of these women, only 1 in 10 sought help from authorities such as the police, medical centers or Lao Women Union and relevant sectors.

Vientiane Turns Orange

The Orange Patuxay event, held under the theme ‘Toward 30 Years of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action: UNiTE to End Violence Against Women and Girls,‘ brought together a diverse group of local and international attendees.

Participants wore orange in solidarity, creating a powerful collective statement to advance the advocacy efforts, which will continue until 10 December (Human Rights Day).

The event saw active engagement from a wide range of stakeholders, including government representatives, United Nations agencies, embassies and development partners, civil society organizations, disability advocates, and both public and private sector representatives.

Their unified presence highlighted the commitment to ending all forms of violence against women and girls in Laos, amplifying the ‘Say No’ message through their participation in various activities.

During the ceremony, a video message from the Prime Minister of Laos, Sonexay Siphandone, was broadcast for the audience, reaffirming the commitment of the Lao Government to prevent and eliminate all forms of violence regardless of sexes and genders.

“Every year, during the 16 Days of Activism, we unite to reaffirm our ownership, leadership, cooperation, and engagement in ending violence against women and girls. Our government stands firm in its commitment to implementing laws and policies that promote gender equality and protect women’s rights. We are dedicated to strengthening mechanisms to prevent and address violence, transforming harmful attitudes, and ensuring perpetrators are held accountable under the law. By allocating resources and investing in initiatives that support gender equality, we are paving the way for a future where every woman and girl can live free from fear and violence,” President Sonexay Siphandone said.

Over the past decade, Laos has witnessed a remarkable transformation in cultural norms, thanks to the combined efforts of public awareness campaigns, government leadership, and significant investments in the prevention of violence against women.

Kambiz Kabiri, UNFPA Officer-in-Charge, highlighted this progress, noting that tolerance for domestic violence has greatly diminished, thanks to the coordinated efforts of ministries and development partners.

Despite these positive changes, Kabiri stressed that much work remains to be done.

“UNFPA remains resolute in advocating for bold action to raise awareness, drive advocacy, and promote innovative solutions to eradicate violence against women and girls,” he said.

In line with this ongoing commitment, Bakhodir Burkhanov, the UN Resident Coordinator in Laos, reiterated the United Nations’ pledge to continue its strong partnership with Laos and all stakeholders in building a future where women and girls can live without the fear of violence.

“The Pact for the Future,” he stated, “reaffirms the critical importance of eradicating all forms of discrimination and violence, to not only protect their fundamental rights, but also to build resilient, equitable communities where all can thrive.”

The illumination of Patuxay Monument into orange marks the first official government event in a dynamic, action-packed calendar for the 16 Days of Activism, spanning from the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on 25 November to Human Rights Day on 10 December. The campaign will feature a series of impactful activities, including seminars, media campaigns, and public discussions on critical topics such as the importance of mental health for survivors of gender-based violence, HIV/AIDS, and the rights of people with disabilities.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mme Aly Vongnorbountham, President of the Lao Women’s Union (LWU) and Vice Standing President of the National Commission for the Advancement of Women, Mothers and Children, said: “Orange radiates positivity and hope, symbolizing a brighter future free from violence against women and girls. Together, we can take a stand—support survivors, empower them with vital information to access justice, and amplify our voices to challenge harmful societal norms. Join the campaign to advocate for stricter laws, stronger enforcement, and greater resources to end violence against women and girls. Let’s unite for a world where every woman and girl can live in safety and dignity.”

Following Patuxay illumination in orange, a diverse and inclusive fashion show themed “The Empowerment Runway” took place at ASEAN Park, spotlighting various forms of violence while advocating for inclusivity and respect for the rights of all women, including those with disabilities, women from rural and ethnic communities, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Gender equality is more than a goal; it is a fundamental right and a shared responsibility, central to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. Today is both a celebration of progress and a call to action. We must redouble efforts to eliminate GBV, expand reproductive health programs, and enhance education and economic opportunities for women and girls to ensure they can live lives of their choosing,” said Mark Gallagher, Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union to Laos.

The 16 Days of Activism serves as a powerful platform for raising awareness, fostering dialogue, and driving tangible action to eliminate violence against women and girls. It calls for solidarity and collective actions, through united efforts to build a future of safety, equality, and dignity for all women and girls in Laos.