SM Investments Corporation Wins Top Sustainability Advocates in Asia and Asia’s Most Influential Companies at ACES Awards 2024

SM Investments President and CEO Frederic C. DyBuncio holds SM’s double win from the Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability Awards.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 November 2024 – SM Investments Corporation (“SM Investments”), one of the largest and most diversified conglomerates in the Philippines, has been honoured with the prestigious titles of Top Sustainability Advocates in Asia and Asia’s Most Influential Companies at the 2024 Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards, organised by MORS Group. These accolades recognise SM Investments’ outstanding commitment to integrating sustainability into its business operations and its influence as a leading corporate entity in the region.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Henry Sy, Sr., SM Investments began as a small shoe store in 1958 and has since grown into a conglomerate that significantly contributes to economic development in the Philippines. With a workforce of over 130,000 employees and millions of customers served daily, SM Investments operates across retail, property, banking, and portfolio investments. As a key player in the Philippine economy, the company places a strong emphasis on sustainability, ensuring that its growth drives positive change for society and the environment.

At the core of SM Investments’ strategy is a vision to create a sustainable ecosystem of businesses that drive responsible development in the communities it serves. The company’s sustainability framework focuses on three key pillars: environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and sound corporate governance. This integrated approach ensures that SM Investments’ operations align with the goals of delivering sustainable outcomes for its stakeholders, including employees, customers, communities, and shareholders. By embedding these principles into every business decision, SM Investments continuously adapts its practices to benefit society and protect natural resources, ensuring its role as a responsible corporate leader.

Focusing on professionalization, accountability, sustainability and transparency, SM Investments has been raising the bar on good corporate governance whilst promoting independent judgment and independent leadership. Recently, the company moved to increase the size of its board to give more than majority, five out of nine seats, to independent directors. SM Investments practices good corporate governance in all its dealings with all stakeholders, investors, business partners, creditors, customers and employees because it believes that good corporate governance will provide long-term growth, sustainability and success.

SM Investments goes beyond compliance in its environmental initiatives, focusing on biodiversity conservation and the protection of natural habitats. Through its property arm, SM Prime, the company has established and manages three marine protected areas and protects 24 hectares of mangroves. These efforts not only preserve natural ecosystems but also support the surrounding communities that depend on these habitats. Furthermore, SM’s “Grow a Million Trees Program” in partnership with Uniqlo demonstrates its dedication to reforestation, contributing to carbon sequestration, flood mitigation, and the restoration of ecosystems.

As a strong advocate for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), SM Investments has integrated over 100,000 MSMEs into its supply chain. This initiative provides MSMEs with essential resources, including access to financing, market opportunities, and mentorship, helping them overcome barriers to growth. By supporting local entrepreneurs, SM Investments promotes a more resilient and inclusive economy that benefits both small businesses and the broader community.

SM Investments believes in the importance of workplace diversity and inclusivity. With 58% of leadership roles held by women, the company actively promotes gender equality within its workforce. In 2023, SM introduced a comprehensive Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) framework to foster a culture of respect, integrity, and collaboration. This policy ensures that all employees are given equal opportunities for growth and that their contributions are valued, creating a supportive environment where each individual can thrive.

The dual recognition as Top Sustainability Advocates in Asia and Asia’s Most Influential Companies at the 2024 ACES Awards underscores SM Investments’ leadership in sustainable business practices and its profound impact on communities it serves. Shanggari B, President of the ACES Awards, states, “SM Investments Corporation’s visionary growth and strategic investments demonstrate its unwavering commitment to fostering sustainable development and economic progress for the Philippines.” These awards celebrate companies that exemplify excellence in corporate sustainability, inspiring other organisations to integrate environmental and social responsibility into their operations.

Hashtag: #SMInvestment #ACESAwards2024 #Leadership #Sustainability #CorporateExcellence

https://www.sminvestments.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About SM Investments Corporation

SM Investments Corporation is a leading Philippine conglomerate with interests in retail, property, banking, and portfolio investments. Founded in 1958, SM Investments has grown into a critical driver of national development, employing over 130,000 people and serving millions of customers through its various businesses. Known for its strong commitment to sustainability, SM Investments continues to prioritise environmental stewardship, social impact, and good governance, setting a benchmark for responsible corporate practices in the region.