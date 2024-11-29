190 Start-ups Graduated Ushering in a New Wave of Technological Momentum



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 November 2024 – Cyberport, as Hong Kong’s digital technology flagship and key incubator for entrepreneurial, held the Cyberport Entrepreneurship Programmes Graduation Ceremony and Info Day 2024 today to celebrate the graduation of 190 start-ups from the Cyberport Incubation Programme (CIP) and Cyberport Creative Micro Fund (CCMF). Through comprehensive support, including entrepreneurial training, professional guidance, and funding, Cyberport empowers start-ups to transform innovative ideas into practical technology solutions and take their first steps in entrepreneurship. In addition to this support, graduating start-ups have benefitted from free office space and holistic entrepreneurial backing, accelerating their growth and development. This year’s graduation ceremony also held the Cyberport Startup Alumni Association (CSAA) 2024 Annual General Meeting, offering graduating start-ups the opportunity to connect and exchange insights with members of CSAA. And Entrepreneurship Programmes Info Day was featured during the event, fostering collaboration among start-ups and opened doors to explore new partnerships. Concurrently, the Cyberport Professional Services Network (CPN) Summit was held, gathering experts from diverse fields to provide free consultation, helping start-ups on expansion and fundraising.

Simon Chan, Chairman of Cyberport, said, “Cyberport is dedicated to building a vibrant innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystem. With over 2,100 companies in our community, we have nurtured and supported one publicly listed company and eight unicorns. During the 2023/24 fiscal year, nearly 130 companies joined the Cyberport Incubation Programme, bringing the total number of incubated start-ups to 1,316. These companies continue to optimise societal operations and enhance market efficiency through innovative solutions, becoming a driving force for smart city development and the digital economy. This year’s graduating start-ups have demonstrated outstanding performance across sectors such as artificial intelligence, fintech, Web3.0, and smart living. Their projects have not only received industry recognition but have also attracted investors’ attention and expanded their businesses globally. We are encouraged by their achievements. Cyberport will continue to fully support start-ups in realizing their entrepreneurial dreams and create new technological momentum for Hong Kong.”

A total of 190 start-ups graduated this year, injecting fresh vitality into Cyberport’s innovation and technology community. In the field of FinTech, notable graduates included FCC Analytics, a company specializing in anti-money laundering compliance solutions, which won the “FinTech (RegTech) Gold Award” and “Best Use of AI” awards at the 2024 Hong Kong ICT Awards. Other FinTech graduates included Moonfare Asia, a top-tier private equity investment platform; Diginex Solutions, which utilise blockchain technology to address ESG, climate, and sustainability challenges; and EmergentX, a company focused on simplifying digital asset technologies. In the Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector, Votee AI stood out for its efforts in developing Cantonese language models, while SPEEQO developed an AI-powered tool for analysing children’s emotions state. Meanwhile, Cyberport’s largest community, focusing on smart living and smart cities, encompasses a wide range of lifestyle-related innovations. This year’s graduates include Avalon SteriTech, a robotics company specializing in cleaning, disinfection, and sterilization technologies, which won the Singapore Business Review’s Technology Excellence Awards (Robotics); Papabo, an innovative platform for home repair and maintenance services; Make the Dot, a developer of fashion design software; and Kicks-Crew, a leading e-commerce platform for sneakers and apparel. In Digital Entertainment, Digital Art Fair Asia, which organises premier digital art events, and TELEPORT Immersive, an immersive technology company that merges innovation, science, and creativity, are also among this year’s graduating start-ups.

Over the years, Cyberport start-ups have collectively raised more than HK$41.2 billion in funding, won over 1,600 industry awards, secured more than 500 intellectual properties, and been admitted to over 270 global accelerator programmes. These achievements demonstrate the innovative capabilities and global competitiveness of Cyberport’s entrepreneurial community. Cyberport has continuously expanded its local and international connections, evolving from being a “super-connector” to a “super value-adder,” empowering local start-ups to seize development opportunities in both domestic and international markets. To date, Cyberport has supported more than 300 incubated companies in expanding to around 35 overseas markets, while attracting start-up founders from 25 countries and regions to join its community.

Looking ahead, Cyberport will continue to nurture innovative talent and start-ups, further enhancing the innovation and technology ecosystem to support technological innovation and entrepreneurship. By strengthening the talent pool and leveraging innovative momentum, Cyberport aims to drive digital transformation and smart upgrades for businesses and society, build a smarter Hong Kong, foster the growth of the digital economy, and enhance Hong Kong’s position as an international innovation and technology hub.

