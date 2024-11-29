Everydayhappy Company Limited Named as Asia’s Most Promising SMEs, Pioneering Innovation in Thailand’s Cosmetics and Skincare Industry

Mr. Supachai Jupanish, General Manager of Everydayhappy Company Limited (centre), proudly receives the Asia’s Most Promising SMEs award at the ACES Awards 2024. The accolade was presented by Dr. Shanggari Balakrishnan, President of the ACES Awards (left), and Mr. Luis Bueno Nieto, Advisor to the ACES Council (right), celebrating the company’s exceptional growth and visionary leadership in the SME sector.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 November 2024 – Everydayhappy Company Limited, a leading natural skincare brand, has been honoured with the prestigious Asia’s Most Promising SMEs Award at the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards, organised by MORS. Established in 2010, the brand De Leaf emerged under the Everydayhappy umbrella with a fundamental belief: natural ingredients are essential for healthy skin. Over the years, the company has significantly expanded its operations, exporting products to countries including Myanmar, Laos, the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, and China. The company’s win at the ACES Awards this year is in line with its ambitious plans for further international growth. The ACES Council comments, “With its commitment to natural ingredients and fair practices, Everydayhappy has proven that success in business coincides with a dedication to making a positive impact on society.”

De Leaf has successfully overcome a range of operational challenges. To address logistical complexities across diverse markets, the company established localised distribution centres in Myanmar, Laos, and Malaysia—a strategic decision that has significantly reduced shipping times and costs while improving inventory management and ensuring timely deliveries. In line with its commitment to sustainability, De Leaf has also embraced green energy initiatives, incorporating solar power at its main office and planning further investments in solar panels. These actions highlight the company’s strong dedication to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and optimising operational efficiency.

To stay competitive and responsive to market changes, De Leaf prioritises market and consumer trends in each operational territory. Utilising advanced tools and applications for market analysis allows the brand to anticipate shifts in consumer preferences and adapt swiftly. Encouraging creative input from employees further enhances this agility, ensuring that strategic planning is informed by both research and on-the-ground insights.

De Leaf is also deeply committed to fostering local communities and contributing to economic growth. Through collaborations with educational institutions, the brand offers internships, apprenticeships, and training programmes that provide students with valuable work experience and help develop a skilled workforce. Paid internships emphasise the importance of financial support for student motivation and growth. Additionally, De Leaf engages in monthly community service initiatives, supporting local schools in need.

The brand’s commitment to fair labour practices is evident in its family-oriented work environment, characterised by ongoing training programmes, equitable compensation, and a supportive culture. This focus has resulted in a low turnover rate and positive feedback from employees. To further promote mental well-being, De Leaf conducts monthly evaluations of employee mental health through anonymous surveys, allowing staff to express their feelings and suggestions, leading to continuous enhancements in workplace conditions.

Strategically positioning itself in the market with a strong focus on sincerity and consumer care, De Leaf leverages Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) for product endorsements to strengthen brand visibility and foster consumer trust. By delivering high-quality products at competitive prices, the company aims to enhance consumers’ quality of life through its offerings.

Technology plays a vital role in De Leaf’s success. The brand has embraced several technology-driven initiatives, including AI and machine learning in marketing operations. Implementing cloud computing solutions like OneDrive has bolstered data security and facilitated seamless collaboration among employees. Moreover, AI tools assist in product designs and artworks, reducing work time while enhancing quality and efficiency. Digital marketing strategies, such as SEO and social media engagement, have significantly boosted the brand’s online visibility and sales.

As Everydayhappy Company Limited proudly receives the Asia’s Most Promising SMEs award, its journey exemplifies the power of innovation, community engagement, and an unwavering commitment to quality and sustainability in the cosmetics and skincare industry.

About De Leaf

Founded in 2010, under Everydayhappy Company Limited , is a pioneering force in Thailand’s cosmetics and skincare industry. With a commitment to harnessing the power of natural ingredients, the company has developed the De Leaf brand, dedicated to promoting healthy skin through innovative products, aiming to bring high-quality Thai skincare solutions to a global audience.