Expereo Reveals the Top Trends Transforming Asia Pacific Connectivity in 2025

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 December 2024 – Expereo, the world leading global intelligent internet company that connects people, places and things anywhere, today reveals the top trends that are poised to transform the Asia Pacific (APAC) connectivity landscape in 2025.

Expereo anticipates that Asia will be a global powerhouse of economic growth, driven by a digitally savvy population and the rapid adoption of emerging technologies. Estimates from the International Monetary Fund suggest that the APAC region will contribute 60% to global growth in 2024[1]. However, Expereo emphasizes that this growth is reliant on robust and reliable connectivity solutions that enterprises can tap on to navigate the region’s unique complexities.

“Asia is on the cusp of a digital revolution, and connectivity will be the key to unlocking its full economic potential,” says Eric Wong, President of Asia Pacific, Expereo. “But it is not just about closing the digital divide and helping underserved populations to get online. Businesses today and tomorrow are being pushed to innovate and deliver new value for their customers. This requires agile, resilient, secure, and scalable connectivity solutions that can adapt to the rapid pace of technological change.”

Key drivers shaping the Asia Pacific technology landscape in 2025

The following trends highlight the critical importance of digital infrastructure and connectivity as foundational pillars for global business growth:

The rise of a hyper-connected APAC: Driven by a digitally savvy generation and rapid technological advancements, the APAC region is experiencing an unprecedented surge in digital infrastructure investments, in response to the widespread adoption of 5G, IoT, and AI across the region that is pushing the boundaries of traditional infrastructure. By 2025, 60% of APAC organizations will adopt AI language models tailored for local markets[2]. These technologies demand high bandwidth, low latency, and unwavering reliability, driving significant investments in advanced connectivity solutions and data centers to support innovation and growth.

Increased digital expansion in emerging markets: Investors and multinational corporations are looking to emerging Asian markets for growth, driving further demand for robust and reliable connectivity solutions. A recent report from Moody’s Ratings notes that data center capacity in the APAC region is projected to increase at a compound annual average rate of almost 20% through 2028, from the current capacity of over 10,500 MW to 24,800 MW[3]. At the same time, APAC will constitute about 30 percent of global capacity expansion over the next five years. This influx of capacity growth underscores the critical role of digital infrastructure in supporting economic growth and enabling businesses to capitalize on new opportunities.

Regional Integration and collaboration for growth: Initiatives like the Digital Silk Road and ASEAN’s digital integration efforts are fostering cross-border connectivity that is creating new opportunities for businesses. At the same time, Asia’s diverse geopolitical landscape presents unique challenges, with the APAC region yet to adopt a consolidated model of digital governance like in the EU. Nevertheless, Asian countries are focusing on digital regulation with an eye towards stricter controls on technology use, particularly concerning AI governance and data privacy. Hong Kong, for example, launched a policy blueprint for responsible AI use in finance[4], aiming to balance innovation and risk management. As such, finding the right partners to help organizations navigate these complexities will be important in ensuring compliance and to mitigate potential disruptions, while maximizing the benefits of innovation.

Connectivity as the foundation for global business growth

These trends clearly demonstrate that digital infrastructure and connectivity are no longer just supporting elements, but rather foundational pillars for global business growth. In this evolving landscape, businesses need to:

Prioritize investment in next-generation network and connectivity: Organizations should invest in next-generation network technologies, such as 5G and WiFi 7 to support high-speed data transfer, low latency, and increased capacity for connected devices. This technology will be crucial for applications that require real-time data processing, such as IoT devices and telehealth systems. Technologies like low-earth orbit satellites can also be integrated as part of a connectivity strategy to bridge connectivity gaps, not just to minimize the impact of terrestrial infrastructure vulnerabilities, but also to address the growing demand for connectivity in the maritime and aviation sectors.

Embrace security resilience: As connectivity enables new avenues for business growth, cybersecurity risks are also getting increasingly complex. Organizations must invest in comprehensive cybersecurity frameworks that protect sensitive data and ensure compliance with international data protection regulations. At the same time, organizations must ensure employees are up to date on cybersecurity best practices to mitigate risks associated with remote work and digital collaboration.

Double down on strategic partnerships: To navigate the complexities of new markets, organizations should establish strategic partnerships with technology providers that have deep local expertise. Partnerships like these also enable insights into market dynamics, local consumer behavior, and regulatory environments. This approach can facilitate smoother market entry and reduce operational risks, while maximizing the benefits of regional integration and digital transformation initiatives.

“Connectivity is not just about technology; it’s about fostering trust, collaboration, and innovation in a complex global business environment,” adds Eric. “Expereo is committed to helping businesses in Asia navigate these complexities and leverage the power of connectivity to shape the future of their organizations, and to help them achieve their growth ambitions.”

About Expereo

Expereo is the world’s leading intelligent internet company that connects people, places, and things anywhere. Solutions include Global Internet, SD-WAN/SASE, and Enhanced Internet. With an extensive global reach, Expereo is the trusted partner of 60% of Fortune 500 companies. It powers enterprise and government sites in more than 190 countries, with the ability to connect to any location worldwide, working with over 2,300 partners to help customers improve productivity and empowering their networks and cloud services with the agility, flexibility, and value of the Internet, with optimal network performance.

Expereo was acquired in Feb 2021, by Vitruvian Partners which acquired a majority shareholding from Seven2.