Francis Lau of LCY Development Honoured as Asia’s “Outstanding Leader” at ACES Awards 2024

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 December 2024 – Francis Lau Choo Yew, Managing Director and Founder of LCY Development Sdn Bhd, has been recognised as one of Asia’s “Outstanding Leaders” at the ACES Awards 2024. The award celebrates Lau’s exceptional contributions to the construction and engineering sectors in Brunei and his leadership in fostering sustainable practices within the industry.

Under Lau’s guidance, LCY Development has completed over 130 projects in Brunei, spanning government and private sector clients, with a total project value exceeding B$400 million over the past decade. Since its founding in 1997, LCY Development has distinguished itself in Brunei’s competitive market by delivering quality craftsmanship combined with innovative technology and sustainable practices. Lau explains, “We ensure unmatched craftsmanship in every project, integrating cutting-edge solutions to meet modern demands.” This focus on quality and innovation has cemented LCY’s reputation as a trusted provider in Brunei.

The company’s success is further supported by its robust project management approach, ensuring projects are completed on time and within budget. Lau emphasises the importance of managing every stage of a project thoroughly: “This holistic approach, from initial planning to final execution, ensures we not only meet but exceed client expectations, making us a preferred choice in the industry.” Lau earned an Honours degree in Building from the University of New South Wales and began his career as a Quantity Surveyor with Brunei’s Public Works Department. He subsequently founded LCY Development and has since expanded his professional portfolio across Malaysia, Australia, and Singapore. His career achievements have garnered multiple accolades, including awards for Best Leadership and Outstanding Entrepreneur.

Lau acknowledges that sustaining business continuity and upholding quality and efficiency have been among his biggest challenges. He underscores the need for resilience, stating, “It’s essential to stay competitive while seeking opportunities in both the public and private sectors.” With a workforce of over 300, LCY Development emphasises employee growth through comprehensive training programmes in advanced construction techniques, sustainable practices, and safety standards. “While I stay engaged in major HR decisions to ensure alignment with our values, I delegate day-to-day tasks to a competent HR team,” Lau explains, highlighting the company’s balanced approach to human resource management.

LCY Development is committed to sustainable building and community engagement. The company incorporates eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient designs in its projects and actively supports local employment, engages with charitable initiatives, and participates in environmental programmes such as tree-planting campaigns. These efforts reflect LCY’s commitment to environmental conservation and societal well-being.

Through these initiatives, Francis Lau and LCY Development continue to make a significant impact in Brunei, embodying leadership that contributes meaningfully to the industry and the community.

About LCY

LCY Development Sdn Bhd, founded by Francis Lau, is a Brunei-based construction company specialising in building and civil engineering projects. Known for its commitment to quality and innovation, the company has completed over 130 projects for both government and private sector clients, valued at more than B$400 million over the past decade.