Bear Paws, Pangolin Meat Seized in Vientiane Restaurant Raid Amid Laos’ Wider Crackdown

Lao authorities have stepped up their crackdown on illegal wildlife trade after raiding a Chinese-owned restaurant in central Vientiane, one of several wildlife enforcement operations carried out this year.

On 18 May, officers from the Law Enforcement Network for Aquatic Animals, Wildlife and Forestry (LAO-WEN) inspected a restaurant in Chommany village, Xaysettha district, after receiving reports that it was serving protected wildlife to foreign tour groups.

During the inspection, officers found live animals, carcasses, and wildlife products allegedly prepared and sold as food.

According to state media reports published on 14 July, officers seized one live snake weighing 1.42 kilograms, four pangolin carcasses, pangolin scales, meat and other body parts, along with four bear paws and a jar containing alcohol residue believed to have come from wildlife products. In total, authorities confiscated 25.52 kilograms of illegal wildlife products, including live animals.

Authorities said the restaurant catered primarily to foreign tour groups, advertising wildlife dishes as “special” menu items that cannot legally be served in neighbouring countries.

A Chinese national was arrested during the operation and has been referred to court. Officials said the case will test how Laos enforces its wildlife protection laws against businesses involved in the illegal trade.

Broader Crackdown

The raid is part of a broader crackdown on wildlife trafficking across Laos this year.

In January, Lao authorities seized nearly 50 kilograms of illegal wildlife products during coordinated inspections of shops and restaurants in Luang Prabang and Vientiane.

The following month, authorities in neighbouring Thailand arrested a Vietnamese man at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport after discovering rhino horn hidden inside meat in luggage bound for Laos.

In May, Thai officers intercepted 130 kilograms of ivory along the Mekong River near Nong Khai in a shipment reportedly destined for Vientiane.

Most recently, in June, LAO-WEN announced the seizure of more than 60 kilograms of suspected wildlife products and 294 live animals during separate enforcement operations across the country.

Cross-Border Wildlife Trafficking

Recent work by conservation organisations and journalists have identified Laos as a key transit point for international wildlife trafficking and a destination for illegal wildlife meals marketed to low-cost Chinese tour groups.

Undercover investigations by Field Raw found that some Chinese tour operators took tourists to restaurants and shops in Luang Prabang, Vang Vieng, and Vientiane, where businesses offered products made from protected wildlife, including dishes containing pangolins and bear paws. Some operators marketed the trips as “Laos-China friendship” tours.

LAO-WEN has urged restaurants and businesses to stop trading protected wildlife and called on the public to report suspected offences, warning that anyone involved could face prosecution and have their assets confiscated under Lao law.