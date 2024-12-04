Thailand’s Tom Yum Kung Added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List

UNESCO has officially added Thailand’s famous prawn soup, Tom Yum Kung, to its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

On 4 December, the announcement was made during the Intergovernmental Committee for Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage’s meeting in Asuncion Capital of Paraguay.

This marks Thailand’s fifth entry on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, joining the Khon mask dance, Nora dance, Thai massage, and the Songkran festival.

Known for its perfect balance of spicy, sour, and aromatic flavors, Tom Yum Kung is a culinary symbol of Thailand, celebrated for its cultural significance and unique preparation methods.

Additionally, Thailand collaborated with other ASEAN nations including Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore in nominating “Kebaya,” a traditional Southeast Asian garment, for inclusion on UNESCO’s cultural heritage list. The decision is expected to be announced on 5 December.