Galaxy Macau Shines Bright in Awards Season – Garnering Best in Class Recognition

The new Long Bar at Raffles at Galaxy Macau, 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA, Feng Wei Ju, and The Macallan Whisky Bar & Lounge have been recognized as best in class by a raft of industry-leading awards



MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 December 2024 – Galaxy Macau™, the world-class luxury integrated resorts (referred to as “Galaxy Macau”), is proud to announce that its dining establishments and bars have added to an impressive collection of accolades. Scooping up five best-in-class awards, Long Bar at Raffles at Galaxy Macau, the world’s first speakeasy concept, has garnered the “Best New Hotel Bar Design” award at this year’s “VOGUE LIVING DESIGN AWARDS” for the bar’s standout interiors, which are the brainchild of homegrown design icon, Joyce Wang.

Interior design star Ms. Joyce Wang (second from the right) and the Joyce Wang Studio team, with Mr. Troy Hickox, Head of Hotels & Lifestyle Development of Galaxy Entertainment Group (second from the left) and Ms. Olivia Toth, Assistant Senior Vice President of Marketing Partnership of Galaxy Entertainment Group (first from the left), accepting the “Best New Hotel Bar Design” award at the “Vogue Living Design Awards,” for the newly minted Long Bar at Raffles at Galaxy Macau .

Securing their place in the inaugural “Tatler Best 2024: Best Bars Asia”, The Macallan Whisky Bar & Lounge has cemented its spot as one of the region’s superlative drinking establishments. Gaining further traction in the “Tatler Best 2024: Best Restaurants Asia” rankings, 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA, a culinary powerhouse holding a Michelin star for nine consecutive years and Black Pearl Restaurant Guide – One Diamond in 2024, cements its status recognition.

Monica Yao, Assistant Senior Vice President – Premium Customer Services, Integrated Resort Service of Galaxy Entertainment Group accepted the award for 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau, which, along with The Macallan Whisky Bar & Lounge has been recognized in the inaugural “Tatler Best 2024: Asia Best 100 Bars and Restaurants” awards.

The global benchmark in gastronomy awards, La Liste has unveiled its Top 1000 ranking of the World’s Best Restaurants. Both 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA and Feng Wei Ju – StarWorld Hotel’s famed two-Michelin-starred restaurant for an unprecedented eight consecutive years and Black Pearl Restaurant Guide One Diamond 2024, proudly feature in the 2025 rankings, based on a comprehensive compilation of thousands of publications, guidebooks, and online reviews, providing the best restaurant and hotel selections for customers worldwide.

Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, which have long been the favorites of global food enthusiasts, frequently appearing on the world’s leading culinary awards lists.

The awards re-affirm Galaxy Macau’s standing at the pinnacle of luxury hospitality, marking the integrated resort’s status as the city’s leading destination for experiential gastronomy.

About Long Bar Macau

Long Bar at Raffles at Galaxy Macau, the world’s first speakeasy rendition of the Raffles Long Bar, takes inspiration from the Madre de Deus, a Portuguese carrack that brought precious spices to Macau in the 1500s. Echoing the subterranean coastal caves once teeming with sailors and sunken treasures, the Long Bar is hidden from view in true speakeasy style. Guests enter through a nautical porthole door, where they encounter a chiseled cavern, designed by Hong Kong interior design star Joyce Wang. A secret rendezvous for modern-day explorers and connoisseurs of fine libations.

About 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau

8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau, is the third restaurant of three-Michelin-starred Chef Umberto BOMBANA. The Macau team follows Umberto’s philosophy of offering the most authentic Italian cuisine, presenting a diverse menu that highlights the rich Mediterranean and Sicilian culinary traditions. With its elegant decor and impeccable service, the restaurant has become a favorite among food lovers and critics alike, committed to delivering an unforgettable dining experience.

About Feng Wei Ju at StarWorld Hotel

Experience the authentic flavors of Hunan and Sichuan cuisine at Feng Wei Ju. From the stunning presentation of Hunan dishes to the bold, spicy flavors of Sichuan cuisine—including irresistible noodles and pastries—every dish is crafted to perfection. Designed with classic Dong Ting decor, Feng Wei Ju provides an atmosphere that complements these exceptional flavors.

About The Macallan Whisky Bar & Lounge at Galaxy Macau

The Macallan Whisky Bar & Lounge is a testament to the city’s passion for fine spirits. As the first and only bar in Asia to feature The Macallan Whisky Bar & Lounge as its signature whisky, it boasts an impressive collection of over 400 malt whiskies, including some of the rarest selections from the renowned Macallan Distillery. The bar’s ambiance is a luxurious nod to Scotland and the United Kingdom, with the oak floors, leather sofas, and a cozy fireplace. This haven for whisky aficionados has rightfully earned its place among the ‘Tatler Best 100’, celebrating the best of Asia’s hospitality.

