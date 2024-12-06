24 C
Vientiane
Friday, December 6, 2024
Lao Teams Shine at Jaifa King’s Cup with U8 Championship Win

By Phonethida Sitthixay
Lao Teams Shine at Jaifa King’s Cup with U8 Championship Win
Lao football team at JAIFA sport tournament 2024 (Photo credit: Lao Economic Daily)

This Week

The Lao youth football team, with three groups of players from the WIG NAGA club, competed in the 2024 Jaifa King’s Cup in Lopburi, Thailand, on 5 December. 

The tournament saw teams from ten countries, including Laos, Thailand, Japan, and South Korea. 

The highlight for Laos was a championship win in the U8 category.

Moreover, The U8 team’s triumph also earned a record-breaking prize of THB 100,000 (approximately USD 2,942), the highest-ever prize awarded to a Lao team in the U8 category.

Meanwhile, Anoulack “Lucky” Wilaikul, a young striker from Laos’ U8 team was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player after scoring six goals in a match, contributing to the overall victory of his time.

Another standout player was Aekkalath “Tiger” Wilaikul, captain of the U12 team, who won the tournament’s Top Scorer Award with a tally of 26 goals. The U12 team conquered two decisive victories in the group stage, including an 18-0 win against Korea Andong City Sports Club.

