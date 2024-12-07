Royal Caribbean Doubles Hong Kong Homeport Sailings in 2025

Hong Kong Tourism Poised for Growth; Cruise Business Fuels Economic Recovery



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 December 2024 – Royal Caribbean International, the world’s leading and Hong Kong’s longest-standing homeporting cruise line, is set to double its Hong Kong homeport sailings next year with an extended season of 10 roundtrip sailings. The Quantum Ultra Class Spectrum of the Seas and sister ship Ovation of the Seas will embark on diverse itineraries, with Spectrum offering 5 Hong Kong departures in December 2024 and 10 homeport sailings in 2025 , including cruise holidays spanning 4, 5, 9, and 11 nights, exploring the scenic locales of Japan, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Of special note, Spectrum will present an exclusive 11-night immersive journey through Japan, commencing on November 23, 2025, encompassing Fukuoka, Sakaiminato, Kanazawa, Maizuru, and Sasebo – a bespoke itinerary tailored for the discerning gusts. The intricacies of this culturally enhancing itinerary provides guests with an experience unmatched by conventional travel means.

Kick off Ceremony (from left: Captain Flemming B. Nielsen, Captain of the Spectrum of the Seas, Mr. Dane Cheng, Executive Director, Hong Kong Tourism Board, Mrs. Angelina Cheung, JP, Commissioner for Tourism, The Government of the Hong Kong SAR, Hon Michael Wong, GBS, JP, Deputy Financial Secretary of the HKSAR, Mr. Benjamin Bouldin, President, Royal Caribbean International, China, Mr. Kevin Fung, Managing Director, Royal Caribbean International, Hong Kong, Mr. Joni Gevriye, Hotel Director of the Spectrum of the Seas)

In addition to this remarkable voyage, there will also be special 2-night weekend cruises, offering a perfect escape for those looking to enjoy a brief but rejuvenating getaway on board the fascinating Spectrum of the Seas. Ovation of the Seas will also feature Hong Kong departures in 2025 with the Easter Monday sailing anticipated to be the most sought-after voyage, ideal for family reunions, gatherings and memorable celebrations.

The arrival of Spectrum of the Seas on December 6th ushers in over 4,800 international visitors to Hong Kong. Robust early bookings for the 2025 sailings serve as a testament to Royal Caribbean’s vision to expanding Hong Kong homeport sailings in the coming years.

The Honourable Michael Wong, GBS, JP, Deputy Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, presided over a ceremony together with Ms. Angelina Cheung, JP, Commissioner for Tourism, Mr. Dane Cheng, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, Royal Caribbean executives Mr. Benjamin Bouldin, President of Royal Caribbean International, China and Mr. Kevin Fung, Managing Director of Royal Caribbean International, Hong Kong as well as Captain Flemming B. Nielsen and Hotel Director Joni Gevriye from Spectrum of the Seas. Their collective presence marked a momentous occasion that highlights collaboration and industry excellence in driving growth and prosperity in the cruise industry.

Hon Michael Wong, GBS, JP, Deputy Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said, “We welcome the return of Royal Caribbean International and will provide full support. Various government departments, coordinated by the Tourism Commission, have been working closely with the cruise terminal operator and Royal Caribbean International to put in place measures to help passengers onboard Spectrum of the Seas to quickly and conveniently travel into town.”

Mr Wong said that Hong Kong welcomed 34 million visitors last year. And, in the first 10 months of 2024, there were close to 37 million. The number of visitors to Hong Kong will continue to increase and a year on year growth of over 30 per cent is expected. The outlook for 2025 is even more positive.

Mr. Benjamin Bouldin, President of Royal Caribbean International, China, expressed confidence in the strategic choice of Hong Kong as a pivotal homeport, stating, “Hong Kong stands as a captivating destination in its own right, attracting global visitors with its unique East meets West culture. The city offers a myriad of experiences, from being a renowned shopping and culinary paradise, to being home to world-class cultural heritage conservations and international mega events throughout the year. Moreover, Hong Kong’s advantageous geographical location, coupled with its visa-free access to citizens of some 170 countries and regions, positions the city as the prospective Asian cruise hub. We are committed to Hong Kong, and we look forward to bringing in our newest and best ships to this market in the years to come.”

Mr. Dane Cheng, Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) Executive Director, said, “We’re very pleased to welcome the return of two Royal Caribbean International ships to Hong Kong as homeports, and the doubling of Hong Kong homeport sailings. This not only reflects the cruise line’s confidence towards the future of Hong Kong’s tourism industry, but also helps attract more international travellers to Hong Kong with the diversified cruise itineraries. The HKTB will continue to maintain close liaison with the major cruise companies to promote Hong Kong’s advantages as an ideal cruise destination and join hands with the industry to promote the development of Hong Kong cruise industry.

Royal Caribbean’s decision to augment homeport sailings in Hong Kong underscores the city’s leading role and significance within the Asian cruise domain. As the Hong Kong cruise market navigates the challenges post-pandemic, Royal Caribbean’s steadfast commitment carries substantial symbolic weight, reaffirming Hong Kong’s global metropolis status and its integral role in the Asian cruise panorama. Upon the return of Spectrum of the Seas in December, not only will local demand for cruise offerings receive a boost, but over the coming two months, it is anticipated to bring in excess of 20,000 international visitors to Hong Kong through its homeport sailings.

The doubling of Hong Kong homeport sailings generates substantial direct and indirect economic benefits to the city, from immediate industries including provisioning and bunkering, to extended sectors including hotel, retail, dining, and transportation. Royal Caribbean’s proactive homeport strategy also serves to encourage other cruise lines to focus on Hong Kong, nurturing a thriving cruise ecosystem and propelling Hong Kong towards its goal of becoming Asia’s cruise hub.

Spectrum of the Seas & Ovation of the Seas: The Ultimate Vacation-At-Sea with Boundless Enjoyment for Everyone

The revolutionary Spectrum of the Seas, a 16-deck, 168,666-tonne cruise ship, was specifically designed for Asia and has a capacity for 5,622 guests and 2,137 staterooms. Spectrum of the Seas also offers an exclusive suite enclave that includes everything from a two-level, 2,809-square-foot Ultimate Family Suite that features an in-suite slide and accommodates up to 11 guests for the ultimate multigenerational family vacation, to private dining, shopping and more.

Ovation of the Seas, one of the world’s most groundbreaking ships, is a 16-deck, 168,666-tonne cruise ship. It was specifically designed for Asia and has a capacity for 4,182 guests and 2,091 staterooms, including 1,572 balcony cabins, 148 ocean-view staterooms and 375 virtual balcony rooms. Royal Suite Class, the most spacious luxury cruise suite on Ovation of the Seas, offers unparalleled vacation experiences, leaving every guest with extraordinary memories!

The two ships feature a plethora of bold and unexpected entertainment and activities, plus an extensive array of culinary experiences that surpasses any guests’ expectations. Whether vacationers are looking for a relaxing getaway with family or an adventurous journey with friends, Spectrum of the Seas and Ovation of the Seas offers something for every member of the family. From adrenaline-pumping thrills to tranquil spa treatments, a blend of extraordinary dining outlets and nightlife options, there’s never a dull moment onboard helping to create the ultimate vacation that will leave every generation with fond memories for years to come.

Spectrum of the Seas and Ovation of the Seas offers adventures for travellers of all ages including the North Star, an all-glass observation capsule that rises 300 feet above sea level and provides unrivalled 360-degree views. Thrill-seekers will enjoy the RipCord by iFLY simulator for an unbeatable skydiving experience, as well as the FlowRider surf simulator and the SeaPlex, the largest indoor active space at sea where families can enjoy bumper cars, roller skating, basketball and more. A variety of top-notch performances, from musical acts to aerial acrobatics, are also available at the Royal Theatre and Two70.

Dining aboard Spectrum of the Seas and Ovation of the Seas is a truly exquisite experience with numerous palate-pleasing food and beverage venues serving a selection of international culinary delights, from Hot Pot, Teppanyaki and Pizza, as well as guest favourites like Chops Grille, Jamie’s Italian and more. Delicacies ranging from classic flavours to premium culinary creations, a variety of exquisite dishes will definitely satisfy your taste buds.

Appendix:

1. Sailing details of Spectrum of the Seas 2024-25

Spectrum of the Seas 2024-25 (Hong Kong Homeport) Date of Departure Itineraries 6 Dec 2024 5 Nights Japan: Okinawa & Ishigaki 11 Dec 2024 4 Nights Vietnam: Nha Trang 15 Dec 2024 5 Nights Japan: Okinawa & Ishigaki 20 Dec 2024 9 Nights Japan: Kagoshima, Miyazaki, Nagasaki, Fukuoka 29 Dec 2024 5 Nights Japan: Okinawa (overnight) 3 Jan 2025 4 Nights Vietnam: Chan May 7 Jan 2025 5 Nights Japan: Okinawa & Ishigaki

2. Sailing details of Ovation of the Seas 2025-26

Ovation of the Seas 2025-26 (Hong Kong Homeport) Date of Departure Itineraries 21 Apr 2025 5 Nights Japan & Taiwan: Okinawa & Taipei

3. Sailing details of Spectrum of the Seas 2025-26

Spectrum of the Seas 2025-26 (Hong Kong Homeport) Date of Departure Itineraries 23 Nov 2025 11 Nights Japan: Fukuoka, Sakaiminato, Maizuru, Kanazawa, Sasebo 4 Dec 2025 5 Nights Japan: Okinawa & Ishigaki 9 Dec 2025 5 Nights Vietnam: Chan May & Nha Trang 14 Dec 2025 5 Nights Japan: Okinawa & Ishigaki 19 Dec 2025 2 Nights: Ultimate Weekend Getaway 21 Dec 2025 9 Nights Japan: Fukuoka, Nagasaki, Kumamoto, Kagoshima 30 Dec 2025 5 Nights Japan: Okinawa & Ishigaki 4 Jan 2026 5 Nights Japan & Taiwan: Okinawa & Taipei 9 Jan 2026 2 Nights: Ultimate Weekend Getaway

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International, part of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has delivered memorable vacations for more than 50 years. The cruise line’s game-changing ships and private destinations revolutionize vacations with innovations and an all-encompassing combination of experiences, from thrills to dining and entertainment, for every type of family and vacationer. Voted “Best Cruise Line Overall” for 21 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards, Royal Caribbean makes memories with adventurers across more than 300 destinations in 80 countries on all seven continents, including the line’s top-rated private destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

Media can follow the latest news from Royal Caribbean Hong Kong through the official Facebook and Instagram pages, or visit RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com for press information. For more details, feel free to contact your travel agent, visit the official Royal Caribbean International website, or call the inquiry hotline at +852 3189 3201.