Over 2,000 Enterprises Worldwide Join China (Hainan) International Trade Fair for Tropical Agricultural Products

The 27th China (Hainan) International Trade Fair for Tropical Agricultural Products

HAIKOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 December 2024 – The 27th China (Hainan) International Trade Fair for Tropical Agricultural Products took place at the Hainan Free Trade Port on Dec. 5-8. Participants from 2,200 enterprises representing over 10 countries and regions attended the event, sharing the latest agricultural advancements and innovative technologies.

During the fair, delegations, exhibitors, and buyers from countries and regions such as Vietnam, Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Cambodia, Russia, South Korea, Thailand, Tanzania, and Singapore visited the major halls, seeking opportunities for agricultural collaboration. According to official statistics, the Fair attracted over 60,000 attendees, generating on-site transactions exceeding USD 60 million (RMB 442 million) and project signings amounting to nearly USD 120 million (RMB 860 million).

With a total area of approximately 80,000 square meters, the Fair presented tens of thousands of agricultural exhibits across various categories, including fruits and vegetables, grains and oils, tea, coffee, livestock, aquatic products, agricultural materials, machinery, technology, cross-border e-commerce, and leisure agriculture. Hainan, as the host, brought many standout products, including finger lime, black sapote, South American white shrimp, Hainan snapper, Wenchang chicken, natural selenium-rich eggs, coffee, and tea, attracting widespread attention.

Hainan Grand Agriculture Co., Ltd., with its long-time commitment to growing tropical novelty fruits, introduced new varieties at the Fair every year. Over the past decade, the company has introduced more than 680 unique tropical fruit varieties globally, and has successfully cultivated 380 varieties, including yellow dragon fruit and white sapote.

The “2024 Hainan Agricultural Brand Development Report” was released during the event, highlighting Hainan’s remarkable achievements and promising future in agricultural branding in the past year, with “Hainan Fresh Produce” as the centerpiece.

In terms of technology empowering agriculture, a number of tech companies, including SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., have showcased new products, providing more smart agriculture services to a wide range of agricultural planting enterprises. Statistical data shows that DJI’s agricultural drones have performed operations over 2.5 billion mu/time this year, equivalent to covering 38% of China’s arable land. (1 mu = 667 ㎡)

Since its inception in 1998, the Fair has been successfully held for 26 years, becoming a hallmark event for China’s high-efficiency tropical agriculture. Serving as a vital platform for global agricultural exchanges and cooperation, the Fair highlights the global agricultural products and high-efficiency tropical agriculture of Hainan, facilitates economic and trade negotiations, and promotes investment opportunities among various countries.

Hashtag: #ChinaHainanInternationalTradeFair

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.