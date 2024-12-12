Rhenus Joins Air France KLM Martinair Cargo’s SAF Program to Support Cleaner Aviation Practices

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 December 2024

The participation in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Program launched by Air France KLM Martinair Cargo highlights the duty Rhenus holds towards its customers to champion sustainability in the logistics industry. By investing in SAF, Rhenus not only takes a proactive role in addressing the environmental challenges of aviation but also supports the shift toward greener practices. This commitment reflects the company’s dedication to delivering responsible and forward-thinking solutions, contributing to the long-term objective of reducing emissions and ensuring a more sustainable future for its partners and the planet.

The Air France KLM Martinair Cargo SAF Program enables companies to contribute to the utilization and development of SAF for their shipments, derived from renewable sources such as waste oils and agricultural residues. The voluntary investment in SAF to support Air France KLM Martinair Cargo’s efforts to scale its production and usage represents just one of the ways Rhenus drives a broader sustainability agenda.

This approach not only reinforces the commitment of Rhenus to reducing emissions but also aligns with its mission to help customers advance their own sustainability goals. Complementing the SAF initiative are services like the Emission Dashboard, which tracks CO2e emissions, and Transport Mode Optimization, including RHEGREEN—a calculation tool that evaluates aircraft types, fuel consumption, and distances to identify the most efficient options, enabling customers to lower their air freight emissions effectively.

“SAF is a cornerstone for lower emissions future of air freight, helping us meet environmental goals while maintaining the efficiency and reliability that our customers rely on. This partnership reflects our dedication to addressing the environmental challenges of aviation through forward-thinking solutions.” – Frank Swart, Head of Sustainable Air Freight Product Development at Rhenus Air & Ocean

“As the aviation industry works to meet ambitious sustainability goals, collaborations like this with Rhenus are essential in driving the widespread adoption of Sustainable Aviation Fuel. Together, we are taking important steps to reduce the environmental impact of air transport and accelerate the shift towards cleaner energy solutions.” – Robert Kunen, Vice President Europe at Air France KLM Martinair Cargo

“Joining Air France KLM Martinair Cargo’s SAF Program reinforces our focus on sustainability as a core element of our strategy. This collaboration highlights how companies in logistics and aviation can collaboratively address climate change, offering customers solutions to reduce their emissions and driving progress towards more sustainable supply chains.” – Jan Harnisch, CEO Rhenus Air & Ocean

