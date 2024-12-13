Shaping a Sustainable Future: Asia’s Visionary Business Leaders and Corporations Redefine Excellence at ACES Awards 2024

Honouring Excellence in Sustainability: 34 visionary companies and businesses were celebrated for their remarkable commitment to championing sustainability, driving meaningful impact across Asia at the ACES Awards 2024.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 December 2024 – The ACES Awards, organised by MORS, spotlight a dynamic spectrum of leaders and enterprises across Asia that exemplify the power of strategic innovation, sustainability, and community engagement. With a diverse array of honourees—from satellite communications in Brunei and financial services in Hong Kong, to renewable energy in the Maldives and coffee craftsmanship in Vietnam—this year’s recognitions affirm that placing sustainability and responsible growth at the heart of business drives new capabilities, stronger communities, and long-term resilience.

In Brunei, two leaders in sustainability and innovation underscore the country’s steady ascent on the regional stage. Network Integrity Assurance Technologies (NIAT) Sdn. Bhd., a 100% locally owned company, has distinguished itself through cutting-edge satellite communications and geospatial solutions, coupled with IoT and AI integration that strengthen essential sectors like oil, gas, and government services. Similarly, Heidelberg Materials Butra Sdn Bhd, part of a global industry group, has been named one of Asia’s Most Influential Companies for its forward-looking sustainability commitments, successfully blending financial performance with environmental stewardship and employee well-being—an example that resonates throughout the building materials industry.

Recognising Leadership Excellence: 59 outstanding business leaders and enterprises were awarded for their exemplary leadership, at the ACES Awards 2024, setting new benchmarks in innovation, governance, and corporate responsibility.

Hong Kong’s honourees illustrate how visionary leadership can transform entire markets. Paul Lui, CEO of United Asia Finance Limited (UA), named an Outstanding Leader in Asia, has guided the company’s remarkable evolution into a trusted financial service provider, expanding its accessibility, convenience, and market reach through first-to-market online loan solutions. Joining him in recognition, Mr. Luk Hok Keung of Town Ray Holdings, awarded as one of Asia’s Most Inspiring Executives, has harnessed two decades of expertise to drive global innovation in electrothermic household appliances. Under his guidance, Town Ray’s robust patent portfolio, talent development, and ethical practices have secured its leadership position in a competitive international arena.

Across the Indian Ocean in the Maldives, State Electric Company Limited PLC (STELCO)—lauded as Industry Champions of the Year—highlights how sustainable energy solutions can power both national progress and environmental responsibility. Its ambitious renewable energy targets, extensive grid network, and integration of advanced technologies such as Solar PV and Battery Energy Storage Systems exemplify how bold commitments to green innovation can shape a nation’s future.

Vietnam’s honourees present a vibrant tapestry of brand excellence and workplace innovation. Highlands Coffee Joint Stock Company, celebrated as one of Asia’s Most Influential Companies, has built a strong regional presence through unwavering quality, authenticity, and a forward-looking approach to healthier, sustainable offerings. Meanwhile, Binh Tien Consumer Goods Manufacturing Limited Company (BITIS), earning the Inspiring Workplaces in Asia accolade, sets a benchmark for employee-centric innovation. Its “Happy BITIS” initiative not only fosters personal growth and well-being within the organisation, but also anchors the company’s success and longevity in the global footwear market.

In Nepal, Tim Gocher OBE of Dolma Impact Fund, recognised as one of Asia’s Most Inspiring Executives, demonstrates how directing capital and expertise into strategic sectors—technology, renewable energy, healthcare, and manufacturing—can yield significant social and environmental returns. His approach creates jobs, reduces greenhouse gas emissions, and nurtures local business ecosystems, showing that impact investing is both a growth strategy and a catalyst for meaningful change.

Finally, Sri Lanka’s Pee Bee Management Services (Pvt) Ltd., known for its “Flora Tissues” brand and celebrated as one of Asia’s Best Performing Companies, exemplifies how a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and consumer satisfaction can elevate a homegrown enterprise to industry leadership. By introducing eco-friendly products and expanding its portfolio with smart, responsible growth initiatives, Pee Bee embodies the spirit of continuous improvement that the ACES Awards champion.

Collectively, these winners reflect the breadth and depth of Asia’s thriving business ecosystem and its capacity to redefine what success means in a rapidly changing world. Their strategies—ranging from clean energy integration and advanced technology deployment to inclusive workforce development and ethical resource management—demonstrate that sustainable practices are not a constraint, but a springboard to new forms of innovation and expanded capabilities.

Hashtag: #ACESAwards2024 #RegionalRecognition #leadershipexcellence #Sustainability #SustainableCompanies #responsibleleaders #outstandingentrepreneurs

https://www.acesawards.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About ACES Awards

The ACES Awards, organized by MORS Group, recognize and celebrate the region’s most exemplary leaders, companies, and initiatives. By spotlighting transformative approaches to leadership and corporate excellence, the awards inspire continued innovation, promote sustainable practices, and encourage inclusive growth throughout Asia’s diverse and dynamic business ecosystem.