Attapeu Celebrates Heritage at Annual Gold Panning Festival

Under the December sun, dozens of villagers gathered in the Sekamarn River for the annual Gold Panning Festival in Attapeu Province. Wading knee-deep in the water, they swirled silt and water in traditional rosewood pans, continuing a practice that has been part of their culture for centuries.

On 17 December, Attapeu Province held its traditional gold panning festival in Saysettha District as part of the celebrations for the Visit Laos Year 2024 and in commemoration of the merit of King Sayatthathirat.

At the ceremony, Bounpone Onxayvieng, Head of the Department of Information, Culture, and Tourism of Attapeu Province highlighted the historical importance of the festival.

The practice, rooted in ancient times, typically begins at the end of the harvest season—the 12th month in the Lao calendar, when villagers gather at rivers to search for gold. Before panning, traditional rituals are performed to seek blessings from local gods, involving prayers, offerings of chicken, and shared drinks to bring good fortune.

Armed with simple yet effective tools—a rosewood pan, sharp iron tools, and bamboo containers for storing gold, locals demonstrated the process, sharing stories of how gold panning has supported families for generations. Historically, gold was exchanged for essentials like food, clothing, and household goods, sustaining livelihoods in this remote province.

As part of Visit Laos Year 2024, the event also attracted tourists eager to experience Attapeu’s rich cultural heritage. The Gold Panning Festival remains a vital link to the past, offering a glimpse into the resourcefulness and community spirit that define Attapeu.