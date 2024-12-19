Top 3 Best Places to Work in Malaysia for 2024 revealed

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 December 2024 – The Best Places to Work certification program has unveiled the top 3 best workplaces in Malaysia for 2024, with AIA, Novo Nordisk, and Diversey earning the highest honors for their outstanding commitment to employee well-being, innovative practices, and exceptional workplace cultures.

AIA has been topping the Best Place to Work in Malaysia for 2024, demonstrating an unwavering focus on creating a people-first culture. As a leading life insurance company in Asia, AIA empowers its employees with development programs, comprehensive health benefits, and a focus on work-life balance. Its commitment to providing a supportive and motivating environment has cemented its reputation as an employer of choice in the region.

In second place is Novo Nordisk, a global leader in diabetes care and chronic disease management. The company stands out for its dedication to employee development, wellness, and inclusivity. By fostering a culture of care and support, Novo Nordisk offers its employees opportunities for personal growth, work-life balance, and professional development, making it a standout workplace in Malaysia.

Rounding out the top three is Diversey, a global leader in hygiene and cleaning solutions. Renowned for its focus on sustainability and innovation, Diversey has cultivated an inclusive workplace that prioritizes employee empowerment and well-being. Its people-centric approach and collaborative culture have made it a benchmark for workplace excellence.

This year’s top companies have excelled in creating environments where employees are valued, supported, and motivated to succeed, showcasing the best practices in employee engagement and organizational effectiveness.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program recognized for identifying top workplaces worldwide. The program enables organizations to benchmark their HR practices, enhance employee satisfaction, and celebrate exceptional work experiences.

