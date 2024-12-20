Rising Costs Prompt Market Reform Proposals

National Assembly Representative for Vientiane Capital, Valy Vethsaphong, has called on the Lao government to address the rising prices of essential goods, despite the stability of the country’s exchange rates. Speaking at the 8th Ordinary Session of the Vientiane Capital People’s Assembly on 18 December, Valy highlighted the financial strain facing many citizens, particularly civil servants, who are struggling to meet their daily expenses.

While acknowledging the government’s recent announcement of salary increases for civil servants, Valy argued that these adjustments have not kept pace with the escalating cost of living. She noted that the price hikes in essential items such as food and household goods are placing a heavy burden on the population, especially those with fixed salaries.

Valy proposed a series of measures to address the issue, starting with the introduction of structured pricing for essential goods. She emphasized the need for better regulation of the wholesale and retail sectors, suggesting that separating the two markets could help improve price tracking and management. This system, she argued, would allow for more efficient monitoring and easier control of product prices based on their category.

Furthermore, Valy recommended that the government intensify its oversight of companies importing goods, ensuring that accurate pricing is maintained. She suggested that the registration of businesses should be split between wholesalers and retailers, making it simpler to enforce price stability.

Valy also highlighted the need for pricing regulations on everyday necessities, such as meat, vegetables, and rice, which have become increasingly expensive. For civil servants, especially those living in urban areas like Vientiane, these price increases have a direct impact on their ability to afford basic living costs.

In response to Valy’s concerns, Vanmany Phimmasane from the Department of Industry and Commerce outlined efforts already underway to monitor prices and revise existing wholesale-retail legislation. Vanmany confirmed that the tax department is working alongside relevant authorities to track the prices of key imported goods, including fish sauce, cooking oil, and monosodium glutamate (MSG). She assured the Assembly that the regulation of the wholesale-retail market is still under review and that a comprehensive plan will be implemented once the revision process is complete.