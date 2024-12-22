Fushi Technology to Launch AI Agent Industry Vertical Applications, Accelerating Southeast Asia Market Expansion

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 December 2024 – On December 20th, Fushi Technology is set to launch its AI Agent industry vertical applications in the Southeast Asia region to help businesses improve efficiency and optimize operations.

Fushi Technology is an investment of Hong Kong-listed company Yeahka Limited (9923.HK). In 2024, Fushi already expanded its client base in Southeast Asia, including over 200 global and regional brands such as Starbucks, MUJI, Pizza Hut, New Balance, Levi’s, KOI, and Mr. Coconut, covering markets in Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia, with over 20,000 stores in total.

Fushi’s achievements can be attributed to two key drivers: The first driver is the synergies created by its partnership with Yeahka. Leveraging the payment technology, service expertise, and applied artificial intelligence (AI) technologies that are already validated in China, Fushi provides more attractive business empowerment solutions for merchants across the Asia-Pacific region.

The second key driver is that Fushi itself places great importance on the localization of its SaaS product development and operations functionalities. By continually harnessing the market attributes and customer preferences in different vertical industries overseas, Fushi has enriched its in-house product portfolio and greatly improved service efficiency, enhancing the breadth and depth of its business empowerment capabilities for clients, while also increasing customer retention. The launch of Fushi’s AI Agent industry vertical application is also driven by the needs of those overseas clients outside of China.

Currently, Fushi’s AI Agent primarily targets the food and beverage industry. Customers can use conversational natural language, either through voice or text, on the brand’s official app or website to inquire about various information related to restaurants and food, as well as place orders and make payments. This will significantly enhance the customer experience and improve order conversion rates. In the future, Fushi will also collaborate with Ascentis, a leading CRM company in Singapore that Fushi recently acquired, to develop a marketing AI agent, allowing businesses to automatically plan and execute marketing campaigns and manage customer relationships through natural language.

AI Agents are intelligent entities based on large language models (LLMs) that can autonomously understand, plan, make decisions, and perform complex tasks. Unlike traditional large models, AI Agents not only tell you “how to do” something, but also help you “do it.” According to Deloitte, AI Agents are reshaping industries in unprecedented ways. They not only expand the application scope of generative AI but also enhance AI capabilities through multi-agent AI systems.

For example, after launching the AI-driven AXON2.0 advertising marketing engine, Applovin saw an increase in advertising monetization rates, with third-quarter revenue rising by 39% year-on-year and net profit growing by 300% year-on-year. As of December 20th, Applovin’s stock price has increased by over 700% this year.

With AI Agents reshaping traditional industries and technologies, more industry disruptors are expected to emerge. Jared, a partner at Y Combinator and a senior investor, recently analyzed the market, predicting that vertical AI Agents could become a new market that is 10 times larger than SaaS, potentially creating technology giants with market values exceeding $300 billion each. With China’s expansion into overseas markets, Fushi is poised to seize new market opportunities, thanks to its long-standing experience in serving merchants in combination with the addition of proprietary AI Agents.

