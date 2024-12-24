Laos Urged to Improve Enforcement on New Tobacco Packaging Rules

The ASEAN Tobacco Control Association (SEATCA) has called on tobacco companies in Laos to follow new rules requiring graphic health warnings on cigarette packaging, which took effect on 5 December.

With some local shops continuing to sell products featuring the former graphic design, the association is calling for the country to enforce stricter regulations to protect the safety of the population.

Approved by the Ministry of Health on 3 December, the regulations mandate that cigarette packs display both pictures and text warning about the dangers of smoking..

The new rules also ban advertising or branding on cigarette packages and authorized 10 designs, all focusing on smoking’s harmful effects. Tobacco companies have 180 days to comply, and retailers are urged to sell only the redesigned packs.

SEATCA raised concerns after monitoring showed many cigarette packs still didn’t meet the standards. SEATCA Director Ulysses Dorotheo urged the Lao government to increase monitoring and enforce penalties to protect public health, especially for youth.

Although similar rules have been in place in the UK since 2016, Lao Tobacco has not fully implemented the packaging changes yet.

This initiative is part of a global effort to reduce tobacco use, following World Health Organization guidelines. Laos is now the 26th country to adopt such measures, joining other ASEAN countries like Thailand, Singapore, and Myanmar, which plans to implement similar rules by 31 December.

Laos faces a severe tobacco burden, with over 800,000 smokers nationwide. Tobacco-related diseases account for 6,700 deaths annually, equivalent to 18 deaths per day, and cost the country over LAK 3.6 trillion (approximately USD 200 million) in healthcare expenses every year.