Controversial Love Charm Service Goes Viral in Singapore

A Singaporean company is offering a unique ‘love ritual’ service that promises to bring back lost lovers, drawing both fascination and skepticism online.



The service, priced at SGD 500 (USD 360), is offered by Element Mustika, a Singapore-based spiritual store. The company claims the ritual is performed by a Thai master, named James from Chiang Mai, who boasts over 20 years of experience.



The master asserts he is the only practitioner in Thailand with the secret knowledge of the “bloodworm love ritual,” passed down through ancient texts.

Clients are asked to provide photos and details of their desired partners and then simply wait for the charm to take effect. According to the company, this ritual is popular among clients from China, where spiritual services like these are highly valued.



However, not everyone is convinced. Chinese media have reported several cases of scams involving so-called love rituals. In 2022, Shanghai police arrested a group accused of defrauding a woman of CNY 13,000 (USD 1,781) through fake rituals.



Similarly, a Beijing court sentenced a woman to three years in prison for scamming another person out of CNY 7,800 (USD 1,068) for a similar service.

The service has sparked a mix of reactions online. While some dismiss it as exploitation of vulnerable individuals, others argue that belief in such practices persists in modern societies.



This fascination with love rituals is not unique to Singapore. Similar beliefs have historical roots in Southeast Asia, including Laos and Thailand. In ancient times, people sought such rituals to resolve love-related issues, whether to attract a partner or create discord between others.