Lao Government Allocates USD 960 Million for 2025 Development Projects

The Ministry of Planning and Investment announced the approval of 746 State investment projects for 2025, with a total value of LAK 20,957 billion (about USD 960 million) during its annual National Planning and Investment Meeting on 26 December.

These projects aim to drive socio-economic development across Laos. Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment, Phonevan Outhavong, outlined key achievements, including progress on the 2023 development plan, updates to the State Investment Law, and new 2025 investment guidelines.

One major change is that local governments can now approve projects worth up to LAK 50 billion, an increase from the previous limit of LAK 20 billion.

In addition, officials also reported paying off LAK 8,000 billion (about USD 366 million) in state project debts and drafting regional development plans to support the upcoming 10th Five-Year Development Plan (2026–2030).

In the evaluation process, 16 ministerial-level meetings were held to assess state projects. After evaluations, the total budget for 2025 projects was adjusted to LAK 20,657 billion, saving LAK 176 billion.

Moreover, 31 projects nationwide have already been fully completed and handed over.