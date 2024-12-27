Vientiane’s New Bus Project: A Step Forward or a Traffic Gamble?

Additional reporting by Kheuakham Chanlivong

In Laos, daily commutes are largely dominated by private vehicles, with public buses playing only a minor role in Vientiane Capital. However, efforts are underway to encourage residents to adopt more sustainable and accessible transportation options, signaling a potential evolution in the country’s mobility landscape.

As Vientiane continues to grow, the daily use of cars by residents has led to persistent traffic congestion during rush hours.

The Vientiane Sustainable Urban Transport Project, a collaboration between the Lao government and international partners, introduced an eco-friendly public transport system.

According to state media reports from September, the project is already 63 percent complete. Key features include an urban transport management system, improved public bus services, a new Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, E-pedicabs, and enhanced traffic management. The BRT project alone reached 35 percent completion, according to JCLAO.

Project Manager Khamphan Vatthana highlighted that the BRT system is designed to work in harmony with the current network managed by the Vientiane State Bus Enterprise, spanning a total of 148 kilometers.

“BRT bus stations will be constructed in the middle of the road, and two additional bus lanes will be added to the road’s sides,” said Khamphan. “Residents will be offered free rides for the first three months following the launch of the project in mid-2025.”

Each BRT bus will be equipped with a signal transmitter that communicates with traffic lights. When a bus approaches an intersection, the transmitter adjusts the signal timing, shortening red light durations to allow the bus to pass through more quickly.

Khamphan noted the current transportation system in Vientiane requires significant improvement. Despite efforts such as road repairs and the construction of new roads, he believes these measures fail to address the broader issues.

“The more roads we build, the more cars follow,” he said, stressing the urgency of shifting from a “Vehicle/Road-Oriented” approach to a “Transit/People-Oriented” design.

The project also identified four main reasons for developing the BRT system: the annual 7-10 percent increase in vehicle numbers, insufficient roadside parking, the inconvenience of existing public transportation, and inadequate traffic management.

To date, the Lao government has bought 55 buses for this project.Each bus is 55 meters long and 2.65 meters wide, equipped with two doors on either side and offering 40 seats, with a capacity for up to 90 passengers. There is also a designated seat for people with disabilities near the midsection door.

Khamphan also acknowledged the challenge of encouraging residents to shift from private vehicles to the BRT system, stressing the importance of public education.

To promote awareness, the project team plans to advertise the BRT system and distribute informational materials to local authorities across villages, districts, and provinces to ensure a smooth rollout.

The Vientiane Sustainable Urban Transport Project also emphasizes environmental sustainability, aiming to reduce motorized vehicle use. It will introduce electric buses and a “transit mall” zone to promote walking and cycling.

To complement the BRT system, the project will offer electric pedicabs (e-pedicabs) as a green option for short trips between BRT stations and nearby destinations. These pedal-assisted vehicles, popular worldwide, are lightweight and eco-friendly, designed to carry multiple passengers.

The Urban Transport Management Section (UTMS) will manage e-pedicabs to ensure affordable and efficient travel in central areas, including non-motorized zones like the transit mall. Operating daily from 6 am to 10 pm, e-pedicabs will be available at BRT stops and parking areas, charging LAK 12,500 (USD 0.57) per kilometer. Passengers can book and pay via the UTMS app.

For convenience, a unified “Smart Card” payment system will work for both BRT buses and e-pedicabs. Passengers can preload funds or travel credits onto the card for easy tap-and-go payments. Mobile payment options through partnered banks like BCEL Bank are also in development.

For passengers without mobile devices or smart cards, ticket stations will be set up at the main BRT station and other designated locations.

“We may face challenges initially as people adapt to the system, but we are committed to ensuring its success,” Khamphan stated.

The BRT Bus Depot is situated on South Road 13 in Phokham village, Xaythany district, Vientiane Capital, spanning an area of approximately 3 hectares, as stated in the information provided by the manager.

The facility will be enclosed with fencing and designed to accommodate 82 parking spaces for BRT electric buses, complete with battery charging stations. It will also feature facilities for maintenance and repair training, a bus washing station, and other essential services for drivers and staff.

Additionally, the depot will house an administrative office for the BRT bus operator and an operations control center to oversee the system’s management and logistics.

Public Reaction

The introduction of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system in Vientiane has sparked mixed reactions among residents, with opinions reflecting both optimism and concerns about the project’s impact and practicality.

A 46-year-old construction worker from Xaythany district expressed hope that the BRT would ease traffic congestion, saying, “I think more people will start using the bus once it’s completed, especially with the heavy traffic on the roads.”

However, not everyone shares this enthusiasm. A construction worker from Vang Vieng, who has worked in Vientiane for six years, voiced concerns about the project’s feasibility.

“I don’t think this is a good idea to build this kind of transportation because our road is so narrow. I’m also concerned that the bus station is in the middle of the road. How could people cross the road that is full of vehicles?” While skeptical, he noted he might consider using the system depending on its affordability.

Others view the project as a milestone for Laos. A resident of Salakham village compared it to developments in other countries.

“This is a good opportunity to have this project. I feel proud of our country to have this kind of initiative like other countries. This will help with traffic congestion because everyone is using their own car. Imagine using the bus; we’ll save a lot of money and time.”

He also praised the system’s potential to meet high safety standards and accommodate people with disabilities.

For younger residents, especially students, the BRT is a promising alternative to private vehicles. A 12th-grade student from Sinxay Primary and Secondary School emphasized its cost-saving benefits:

“I would love to use the BRT because we’re students; it would save money for us without wasting it on gasoline every day.” The student also suggested introducing discounts or free trials for students, proposing a 10 percent discount to make the service more accessible.

To fund this development, the government secured financial support from various banks and organizations, including USD 35 million from the Asian Development Bank, USD 20 million from the European Investment Bank, and USD 15 million from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Additionally, the project received donations from international organizations, including USD 1.84 million from the Global Environment Facility. Combined with contributions from both the public and private sectors, the total funding amounts to USD 99.70 million.

As the project progresses, these varied perspectives highlight the need for effective public outreach and adjustments to address concerns while maximizing the system’s potential benefits.

This story was supported by Internews’ Earth Journalism Network.