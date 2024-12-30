Watsons Continues its Expansion in GCC with the Opening of its New Flagship Store in Bahrain

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 December 2024 – AS Watson Group and Al-Futtaim Group jointly announce the opening of Watsons’ new flagship store at City Centre Bahrain Mall, signifying the Watsons’ entry into a new market alongside the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Qatar. This also marks the third store opening in three months in Bahrain, strengthening its presence across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Strategic Market, Huge Potential

Bahrain is one of the six countries of the GCC, presenting a dynamic and potential market with a surging demand for health and beauty products, driven by a predominantly young population – over two-thirds of Bahrainis are under the age of 35 – who are pursuing high-quality products. Increased awareness of beauty trends, influenced by social media and lifestyle shifts, has led customers to greater spending on personal grooming.

As a trusted beauty expert, Watsons is well-positioned to bring world-class brands and products that meet their needs, ensuring a seamless O+O (Offline plus Online) customer experience while celebrating and enhancing Arabic beauty. With a projected market growth of USD38.8 million at a compound annual growth rate of 5% from 2024 to 2029, Bahrain presents an exciting opportunity for Watsons as part of its expansion strategy.

Dr. Malina Ngai, Group CEO of AS Watson Group, expressed her excitement about this milestone, “The expansion of Watsons health and beauty retail experience into Bahrain is an important milestone in our commitment in the GCC region. Just as important, this new flagship store further strengthens our partnership with Al-Futtaim Group to serve customers in this vibrant region where high-quality beauty and health products are increasingly in demand.”

Mr. Simon Naga, Vice President of Al-Futtaim Group, emphasised the strategic importance of this expansion, “The opening of our flagship Watsons store in Bahrain is a testament to our commitment to enhancing customer experiences across the region. As we continue to expand our footprint in the GCC market, we focus on delivering innovative retail solutions that meet the evolving needs of consumers.”

Watsons is “Where Beauty Comes to Shine”

The 200-square-meter flagship store leverages Bahrain’s strategic location in the Gulf, showcasing over 200 local and international brands across meticulously designed zones. Key areas include the innovative Derma Zone, which features internationally-renowned products alongside personalised skincare recommendations, and the enticing Skincare Zone, where customers can explore popular K-beauty and J-beauty brands. Additionally, the store includes a chic Makeup Zone and Sustainable Zone, each thoughtfully tailored to meet a diverse range of customer needs.

As Watsons continues to expand, it remains committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences and high-quality products that empower customers to Look Good, Do Good, and Feel Great.

