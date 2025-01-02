Hong Kong: proudly helping to take China’s aviation innovation to new heights

The C919 aircraft receives a water salute at Hong Kong International Airport and warm welcome by Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan (first left).

HONG KONG SAR – 2 January 2025 – With much fanfare, Hong Kong welcomed the inaugural scheduled commercial flight outside of Mainland China of the country's first domestically developed and built C919 passenger jet aircraft on January 1, 2025.

Operated by China Eastern Airlines, the C919 has taken up a daily round-trip route between Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) and Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, marking an historic milestone for the home-grown narrow-body aircraft in accordance with international airworthiness standards, and a new phase for Hong Kong as a global aviation hub.

“We hope that through this scheduled commercial flight, we can bring this historic innovation breakthrough in the Mainland’s production of civil aviation aircraft to our Hong Kong citizens, as well as to the international visitors coming to Hong Kong,” said Mable Chan, Secretary for Transport and Logistics.

“We do hope that through this inaugural flight, we can innovate and establish ourselves in civil aviation, so as to demonstrate our position under ‘one country, two systems’ and our advantage of facilitating the Mainland’s achievements to flourish with Hong Kong’s position.”

She highlighted three areas where Hong Kong could demonstrate its strengths and advantages. First, aircraft maintenance. HKIA has rich experience and comprehensive ancillary facilities that can fully support the maintenance of China-made aircraft outside of the Mainland. Second, training. The Hong Kong International Aviation Academy is an important aviation training centre in Asia, and is considering expanding its training programmes to cover areas related to C919. Third, aircraft leasing. With a preferential tax regime for aircraft leasing, coupled with Hong Kong’s well-established legal and financial systems as well as being the world’s largest offshore renminbi business centre, the city has an edge in aircraft leasing and can help the expansion of China-made aircraft in the international market through “finance leasing” in the city.

Earlier, Chan thanked the Civil Aviation Administration of China for its continued strong support of Hong Kong, and said the C919 scheduled commercial flights would give more Hong Kong residents “a chance to step on the C919 and experience the remarkable achievements of the nation’s aviation development.”

“As an international aviation hub located in the heart of Asia, with half of the world’s population within a five-hour flight, and with the newly opened three-runway system (3RS), Hong Kong will continue to capitalise on its unique advantage of connecting the nation and the world under ‘one country, two systems’,” Chan said.

A C919 flight demonstration over Hong Kong on December 16, 2023.

On November 28, 2024, the eagerly anticipated 3RS at HKIA was commissioned, ushering in a new era for Hong Kong’s aviation industry and its role in propelling related economic activities.

With the 3RS in full swing, HKIA, already the world’s busiest air cargo hub, would be able to increase handling capacity by about 50%, to some 120 million passengers and 10 million tonnes of cargo a year by 2035.

More than a city airport, HKIA has evolved into an Airport City and new projects include, among other things, creating an ecosystem for the arts industry, building the AsiaWorld-Expo Phase 2, developing a yacht bay with ancillary facilities and opening a food market for imported fresh food. Indeed, Hong Kong aims to expand the scale of the Airport City by more than double, building a new, world-leading landmark.

