Lao Police Tackle 7,350 Criminal Cases in 2024

The Lao police handled a total of 7,350 criminal cases in 2024, said Soulina Keopaseuth, the Head of Office of the Ministry of Public Security.

In a meeting on 30 December, Soulina reported that out of the total, 6,519 cases were successfully resolved, leading to the arrest of 9,860 individuals, including 344 foreign nationals.

Drug-related offenses accounted for more than half of the cases, including charges of drug consumption, possession, sale, or trafficking. Financial crimes followed, with 682 cases recorded. Other cases included 94 murders, 17 kidnappings, 47 incidents of human trafficking, 54 robberies, 73 cases of embezzlement, 481 cases of fraud, and 1,977 thefts.

The ministry highlighted the need to analyze challenges in more detail, implement timely solutions, and ensure operations are aligned with current security needs. These efforts aim to enhance public safety and the effectiveness of law enforcement in 2025.