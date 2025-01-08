Chemill Pharma Launches SnoozZ (Melatonin 5 mg & Chamomile 35 mg)

A Clinically-Proven Solution for Better Sleep Amid Rising Insomnia Rates in Hong Kong



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 January 2025 – Chemill Pharma Ltd., an innovative health technologies company, is proud to announce the launch of SnoozZ, a unique fast-acting sleep formula designed to address growing problem of poor sleep. With a commitment to providing effective healthcare solutions, Chemill Pharma aims to help individuals overcome the growing issue of sleep disturbances in Hong Kong and across Asia.

Recent survey indicates that approximately **74% of Hong Kong residents report poor sleep quality, with **39.4% experiencing insomnia. Factors contributing to this alarming trend include high levels of stress, long working hours, and lifestyle choices such as excessive screen time and irregular sleep patterns. Women are particularly affected, often reporting poorer sleep quality than men. The impact of these sleep issues extends beyond individual well-being, contributing to broader public health concerns such as anxiety and depression.

SnoozZ is formulated with clinically proven ingredients (Melatonin 5 mg & Chamomile 35 mg) that promote relaxation and support restful sleep. The patented OD-EffTabs technology behind SnoozZ ensures quick onset, allowing users to drift into a peaceful slumber within 30 minutes of consumption. This innovative product is not only safe and effective but also non-addictive and sugar-free, making it suitable for a wide range of consumers.

“As we continue to face lifestyle-related health challenges, our commitment at Chemill Pharma is to develop innovative solutions that positively impact quality of life. The quality of our sleep directly impacts the quality of our life and performance in all areas” said Ray Tejsinghani, CEO of Chemill Pharma Ltd. “With the launch of SnoozZ, we are excited to offer a product that addresses the critical need for better sleep in our communities.”

SnoozZ is designed for anyone struggling with sleeplessness, whether due to work stress, travel disruptions, or busy lifestyles. Its travel-friendly packaging makes it easy to carry and use anytime, anywhere.

SnoozZ is now exclusively available in Hong Kong through our partnership with Mannings, the leading retailer for health and beauty products. You can find SnoozZ at Mannings’ physical stores and online, as well as on Chemill Pharma’s own online platform. For business inquiries regarding other markets, please contact us directly at contact@chemill.com.

Chemill Pharma Ltd. remains dedicated to advancing healthcare through innovative products that empower individuals to lead healthier lives. With the introduction of SnoozZ, the company reinforces its mission to provide affordable and effective health solutions tailored to the needs of modern society.

Chemill Pharma Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company committed to enhancing quality of life by developing innovative healthcare solutions for social and lifestyle issues. With a focus on affordability and accessibility, Chemill strives to meet the evolving health needs of communities worldwide.