New Drug Rehabilitation Centre in Vientiane 40 Percent Complete

Construction of a new treatment and rehabilitation centre for individuals with addiction to illegal substances in Phonhong district, Vientiane province, is now 40 percent complete, said the Ministry of Public Security.

The centre will cover 23.3 hectares at Km62 in Huaython village and is expected to accommodate up to 500 people.

It comprises an administrative block, medical facility, visiting area, reception room, club room, study area, treatment area, vocational training block, and a fire safety area.



Upon completion, a handover ceremony is scheduled for the last quarter of 2025.

The initiative is part of joint efforts by the Lao and Vietnamese public security ministries to combat drug abuse and trafficking while promoting peace, security, and social order.

It also commemorates the 47th anniversary of the signing of the Laos-Vietnam Treaty of Amity and Cooperation on 18 July, 1977.

The Ministry of Public Security plans to use the new centre to effectively treat and rehabilitate drug addicts, aiming to help them permanently overcome addiction and prevent future relapses.

In addition to treatment, the centre will offer job training opportunities, helping individuals reintegrate into society and return to their families.

Currently, people with substance use disorders can find support in Somsanga Drug Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre. The venue consists of two main centers, the Somsanga Treatment and Rehabilitation Center, which focuses on treating individuals with drug addiction, and the Somsanga Support Center, which houses the unsheltered community, and individuals with mental illness.

Laos has made progress in tackling the drug trade over the past years, handling more than 10,000 drug-related cases in the first half of 2024.

Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone reported that authorities resolved 1,680 cases and made 2,616 arrests, including 96 foreign nationals. In addition to these arrests, law enforcement seized large quantities of illicit drugs, including amphetamines, meth, heroin, and other substances, as well as weapons and vehicles.

In early 2024, two major drug busts in Bokeo Province stood out, with authorities confiscating millions of amphetamine pills.

Despite these successes, challenges remain, especially with ongoing drug smuggling along Laos’ borders.

The government is also tackling broader security issues, including illegal immigration, trade, and environmental protection.