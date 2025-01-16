COSRX Successfully Concluded Its 8th TikTok Campaign: #TheArbutinSerumDay Challenge, Celebrating The Alpha-Arbutin 2 Discoloration Care Serum

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — COSRX, the dermatologist-approved skincare brand, proudly announces the success of its 8th TikTok campaign, the #TheArbutinSerumDay Challenge, commemorating the release of its newest innovation, The Alpha-Arbutin 2 Discoloration Care Serum. The campaign, which ran from December 13th to 21st, 2024, wrapped up with 100 winners announced on January 13, 2025.



The Alpha-Arbutin 2 Discoloration Care Serum has received widespread acclaim from skincare enthusiasts and dermatologists alike for its groundbreaking formula. Enriched with potent active ingredients, the serum addresses discoloration at every stage, effectively preventing, blocking, and fading hyperpigmentation for a visibly even and radiant skin tone. Designed with ease of use in mind, the serum’s lightweight texture is gentle enough for all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone skin, and versatile enough for application on both the face and body.

To highlight the serum’s benefits, COSRX launched the #TheArbutinSerumDay Challenge on TikTok, featuring an interactive TikTok filter. This creative concept invited users to make their skincare wishes, target hyperpigmentation and dark spots, and showcase their clearest, most radiant skin. Over the nine-day campaign period, the challenge generated over 1,700 unique pieces of user content. The campaign’s primary hashtag: #TheArbutinSerumDay, saw a dramatic rise in views, accumulating an impressive 75.6 million views.

A representative from COSRX shared insights into the campaign’s success, stating: “This user-friendly approach has resulted in a significant increase in users engaging with the filter, making the benefits of peptides more accessible and enjoyable.” They added, “We are delighted to have helped consumers struggling with dark spots achieve their skincare wishes through this campaign.”

The Alpha-Arbutin 2 Discoloration Care Serum is currently available for purchase on ulta.com. Join the countless skincare enthusiasts who have already discovered its transformative benefits.