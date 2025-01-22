Pioneering AI Education: UBTECH Unveils Integrated Solutions at BETT 2025

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — UBTECH (HK 9880), a global leader in AI education, showcased a comprehensive range of integrated solutions for K-12, vocational education and higher education at BETT 2025.

humanoid robot Tien Kung

Humanoid Robot Tien Kung Leads the Research Programs for Higher Education

UBTECH exhibited its most advanced humanoid robots, Tien Kung, and made waves at BETT with its international debut. Tien Kung is the world’s first full-size pure electric drive robotics and capable of walking and running like a human, with its whole-body cooperative control and generalized mobility leading the world.

Currently, Tien Kung has been open-sourced, and it can be improved and developed according to demand. It has been widely used in universities and research institutions for AI & Robotics innovation experiments, research projects and academic achievements.

UBTECH, alongside Tien Kung, announced new research programs for higher education, integrating robots like Tien Kung, Yanshee, UGOT, CreaBot, and Cruzr to enhance AI and robotics research, application development, and talent cultivation.



UBTECH Unveils Integrated Solutions at BETT 2025

Comprehensive AI Education Solutions for K-12 Education

For K-12 education, UBTECH offers a complete solution encompassing curriculum, hardware, software, training, competitions, assessments, and a teaching management platform, thus creating an End-to-End AI education ecosystem.

UGOT, A multi-mimetic AI educational robot that has garnered global interest for its innovative approach to teaching robotics and coding. In 2024, UGOT won the IF Gold Award and the Red Dot Best of the Best Award.

This year, the UGOT APP was updated with new features, offering a user-friendly, engaging experience with learning and entertainment, including FPV and PVP modes for real-time interactions and challenges.



UBTECH’s robots

At BETT, UBTECH also showcased its comprehensive AI learning hardware system and E-learning platform for K-12 students, including uKit, Yanshee and CreaLand platform:

uKit:

A build-able programming robot featuring a wide range of parts，including sensors, a powerful main controller and a camera with built-in processing. It supports computer visual technology, Intelligent speech technology, enabling students to unleash their creativity through PBL.

Yanshee:

A Raspberry Pi 32-based, open-source robot supporting both graphical and Python programming. With a dedicated developer website, it enables students to explore AI and deepen their learning.

AI E-leaning Platform：CreaLand

Providing an integrated digital learning environment of virtual 3D simulations, online programming, online competitions, and learning on different themes such as smart factories, smart cities, and space exploration, while eliminating the limitations of AI education in terms of time, space, and resource inequality.

UBTECH also provides the Robotics competition solution – ROBOG. Developed over years, the ROBOG competition has become an international platform welcomed by youth all over the world, with participation from over 20 countries and around 170 events annually.

About UBTECH

UBTECH’s educational robots are available globally. With thousands of schools deploying our educational programs,UBTECH remains at the forefront of shaping the future of AI, robotics, and STEAM education.

For more information about UBTECH, please visit https://www.ubtrobot.com/

For inquiries, please contact ubtech.edu@ubtrobot.com