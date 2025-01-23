Acer Debuts Three New Durable Chromebooks for Education Market

Also announced is the new Acer Chromebook Tab 311 for versatile study or play

Acer Chromebooks feature new reinforced designs to protect schools’ investment, including serviceable, keyboards, I/O ports and a rubber bumper design to protect the already durable MIL-STD 810H [1,2] -compliant devices and reduce their total cost of ownership.

-compliant devices and reduce their total cost of ownership. The dedicated Quick Insert key encourages student creativity and efficiency by providing one-touch access to tools, menus, and other applications.

The three new Acer Chromebook laptops come with Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and a range of options, such as 4G LTE, touch displays, premium webcams and USI 2.0 garaged styluses on convertible models, ensuring schools and students get the best-suited devices for their needs and budgets.

Built for productivity and creativity that lasts, the new Acer Chromebook Tab 311 offers up to 10 hours of battery life, an optional embedded USI 2.0 stylus pen, a magnetic keyboard and touchpad, military-grade durability casing, and high mega-pixel cameras.

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Acer today expanded its line of Chromebook offerings for education with three new laptops plus one tablet model, all with brand new features to enhance reliability, versatility, and total cost of ownership, alongside performance technology to positively impact the school environment and promote student success.

“Acer Chromebooks have become an integral part of the school day for K-12 students,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, Acer Inc. “Our new line of Acer Chromebooks for school settings continues to build on the promises of collaboration, tech-readiness and access to information students need, while ensuring teachers and administrators provide the tools needed for students to succeed.”

Acer Chromebooks: Adaptable and Durable Classroom Companions

Acer has expanded its line of Chromebooks for education with three updated models: the Acer Chromebook Spin 512 (R857T) convertible with a 12.2-inch display, the Acer Chromebook Spin 511 (R757T) convertible with an 11.6-inch display, and the Acer Chromebook 511 (C737) clamshell with an 11.6-inch display. Powered by up to the latest Intel® N250 processors, these three Acer Chromebooks come with the new Quick Insert key to easily access helpful ChromeOS features, new durability features to protect schools’ investments, and several technology options that enhance the student experience.

Student Uptime Maximized with Upgraded Durability Features

The new Acer Chromebook design provides maximum structural integrity to prevent damage, even when mishandled. They feature reinforced brackets along the LCD panel and I/O ports to withstand rough handling and repeated use. The redesigned USB Type-C port is modular to allow for quicker repairs and replacements, reducing downtime as well as the total cost of ownership (TCO). The port is also clearly marked to help students easily identify it for charging.

Each new Chromebook has a serviceable keyboard that can be completely removed and replaced with just the removal of the two screws. The keyboard has mechanically anchored keys that are difficult for students to remove, but simple for IT personnel to repair. It is spill-resistant, thanks to a unique drainage system that helps protect the internal components from up to 330 ml (11 oz) of water spills[3]. The new Chromebooks also feature a dual rubber feet design with rounded edges for a comfortable, secure grip when transporting them.

Like all of Acer’s Chromebooks for K-12 environments, these systems have impact-resistant exteriors that meet MIL-STD 810H[4] testing standards to withstand daily trials. They feature a reinforced internal honeycomb structure and a corner design with a shock-absorbent bumper so they are protected from drops as high as 122 cm (48 inches). Finally, the new Acer Chromebooks are ASTM Toy Safety Compliant[5], making them safe to share with younger children.

Ideal Choices for K-12 Students and Their Teachers

Featuring a classic clamshell design, the new Acer Chromebook 511 is an excellent platform for introducing technology to young learners. Incredibly compact and easy to store and move, it is ideal for students in lab settings and 1:1 programs. The 11.6-inch LED-backlit display with IPS technology is available in either Full HD (1920×1080) or HD (1366×768) resolutions, with touch and non-touch options to meet school districts’ varying needs and budgets.

The two new convertible models feature 360-degree hinges, allowing them to be used in various settings, including tablet mode for reading and taking notes. The Acer Chromebook Spin 511 has an 11.6-inch IPS display in a 16:9 format, available in either FHD (1920×1080) or HD (1366×768) resolutions. The Acer Chromebook Spin 512 has a productivity-boosting 12.2-inch WUXGA (1920×1200) resolution IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Both convertible Chromebooks feature Antimicrobial[6] Corning® Gorilla® Glass touch displays as well as an optional USI 2.0 stylus that can be charged in the integrated garage, so students can take notes, sketch, write and paint with ease. The Acer Chromebook Spin 512 display is TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe®-certified to help reduce harmful blue light.

These three new Chromebooks provide up to 10 hours[7] of battery life with fast-charging capabilities.

Certified Eco-Friendly

The new Acer Chromebooks feature PCR plastics for reduced environmental impact, sustainable eco-friendly molded pulp packaging, and energy-efficient designs. They also include a moisture-resistant OceanGlass™ touchpad made from recycled ocean-bound plastic, are EPEAT registered, and Energy Star and TCO-certified.

Connectivity Abounds

The new Acer Chromebooks laptops ensure students will experience secure, reliable and fast internet connections with either Wi-Fi 7 or Wi-Fi 6E, or can choose the optional integrated 4G LTE[8] connectivity to provide fast, reliable access to educational apps even without a Wi-Fi connection. The new premium 1080p webcams ensure high-quality video during online classes, while Blue Glass Lens and Temporal Noise Reduction technology further improve the images, even in low-light conditions. All three new Acer Chromebook laptops include a webcam shutter to protect student privacy, while the two convertible models – the Chromebook Spin 512 and Chromebook Spin 511 – provide the option for high-resolution world-facing cameras.

The new Acer Chromebook laptops feature both HDMI and two USB Type-C ports, ensuring flexibility without sacrificing charging convenience. Plus, they support both wireless Cast Moderator and projection via HDMI, allowing students to smooth cast to the display upon teacher approval.

Chrome Education Upgrade, Zero-Touch Enrollment Streamline Teaching, IT Administration

The new Acer Chromebook devices are available to schools and school districts with Chrome Education Upgrade, enhancing deployment, onboarding, security and IT support for an entire fleet of Chromebooks. It helps protect sensitive data, so that administrators, teachers and students can focus on utilizing their Chromebooks for learning[9]. IT departments can easily manage devices at scale, conduct admin support, and have new Acer Chromebooks automatically enrolled at school sites through zero-touch enrollment .

Acer Chromebook Tab 311: Seamless Versatility for Study and Play

The education-oriented Acer Chromebook Tab 311 offers a simple, affordable, and secure computing experience for students. Whether they are taking notes, streaming videos, or collaborating with peers, the new Acer Chromebook tablet is built to power users through the day with a long-lasting battery and reliable performance in a sleek, portable design.

Powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor, the Acer Chromebook Tab 311 ensures smooth and efficient performance. With up to 128 GB of storage and up to 8 GB LPDDR4X memory, along with a MicroSD card slot that supports up to 2 TB, the tablet is primed to handle demanding workloads with ease. The 10.95-inch IPS display features WUXGA (1920×1200) resolution and an in-cell touch panel, bringing vibrant visuals with a 60 Hz refresh rate. Dual speakers enhance the multimedia experience, making it a flexible option for both study and entertainment use.

It is designed to be durable and portable, measuring just 9.05 mm in thickness and weighing 610 grams. It meets the MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability standard, ensuring device protection for daily use. The Acer Chromebook tablet is also equipped with a heavy-duty 8,000 mAh battery that can provide more than 10 hours of battery life, helping students stay productive throughout long school days.

Students and parents would appreciate the versatility it brings to meet the demands of today’s modern education setups. The Acer Chromebook Tab 311 comes with an optional dockable USI 2.0 stylus, a folio keyboard, along with an optional portfolio case with an adjustable multi-angle stand, letting students easily switch between typing, drawing, and viewing modes. It also features a 2 MP front-facing camera and a 5 MP rear camera with auto-focus, making it a great companion for online classes and capturing important moments and information. Connectivity-wise, the tablet includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, with an optional 4G LTE device connection for on-the-go internet access.

Price and Availability

The Acer Chromebook Spin 512 (R857T) will be available in North America in Q1, starting at USD 529.99; in EMEA in March, starting at EUR 349, and in Australia in Q2, starting at AUD 779.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 511 (R757T) will be available in North America in Q1, starting at USD 499.99; in EMEA in March, starting at EUR 329, and in Australia in Q2, starting at AUD 749.

The Acer Chromebook 511 (C737) will be available in North America in Q1, starting at USD 429.99; in EMEA in March, starting at EUR 299, and in Australia in Q2, starting at AUD 579.

The Acer Chromebook Tab 311 will be available in North America in Q2, starting at USD 329; in EMEA in Q2, starting at EUR 329, and in Australia in Q2, starting at AUD 349.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

Specifications

Name Acer Chromebook 511 Model C737/C737T/C737L/C737LT/C737-TCO/C737T-TCO/C737L-TCO/C737LT-TCO Operating System ChromeOS, ChromeOS with Chrome Education Upgrade, ChromeOS with Chrome Enterprise

Upgrade Processors Intel® Processor N150 and Intel® Processor N250 Graphics Intel® Graphics Display 11.6-inch FHD (1920×1080) 16:9 aspect ratio, wide viewing angle up to 170-degrees, optional

touch display 11.6-inch HD (1366×768), 16:9 aspect ratio, wide viewing angle up to 170-degrees, optional

touch display Memory Up to 8 GB LPDDR5X SDRAM Storage Up to 128 GB UFS or eMMC storage Camera 1080p FHD (1920×1080) video front-facing webcam with Privacy Shutter or 720p HD (1280×720) video front-facing webcam with Temporal Noise Reduction technology

and Privacy Shutter Audio Dual speakers, dual microphones Ports Service IO ports, Two USB Type-C (supports USB charging and DisplayPort), Two USB 3.2 Gen

1 (one USB 3.2 on models with LTE), HDMI 1.4 with HDCP support, Headphone/speaker jack Battery 53 Wh 3-cell Li-ion battery, fast charging; provides battery life of up to 10 hours (FHD panel

model) Wireless and

Networking Wi-Fi 7 or Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Optional LTE Durability Features MIL-STD 810 standard compliant, Spill-resistant keyboard, Serviceable keyboard with

mechanically anchored keys, Brackets to reinforce LCD panel; Rubber bumper design,

Reinforced I/O ports and corner design, Moisture resistant touchpad, Reinforced 360-degree

hinges Security Discrete H1 Trusted Platform Module for Chromebook, Kensington Lock Compliance EPEAT®-registered, TCO, MIL-STD810H, Energy Star®, ASTM Toy Safety Dimensions and

weight 292.3 (W) x 205 (D) x 19.5/20.95 (H) mm [11.51 x 8.07 x 0.77/0.82 inches]; 1.3kg [2.87 lbs]

Name Acer Chromebook Spin 511 Model R757T/R757TN/R757LT/R757LTN/R757T-TCO/R757TN-TCO/R757LT-TCO/R757LTN-TCO Operating System ChromeOS, ChromeOS with Chrome Education Upgrade, ChromeOS with Chrome Enterprise

Upgrade Processors Intel® Processor N150 and Intel® Processor N250 Graphics Intel Graphics Display 11.6-inch FHD (1920×1080) 16:9 aspect ratio with integrated multi-touch 11.6-inch HD (1366×768), 16:9 aspect ratio with integrated multi-touch, Antimicrobial

Corning® Gorilla® Glass Accessory Optional USI 2.0 garaged active stylus Memory Up to 8 GB LPDDR5X SDRAM Storage Up to 128 GB UFS or eMMC storage Camera 1080p FHD (2560×1920) webcam with Privacy Shutter 720p HD (1280×720) webcam with Temporal Noise Reduction technology and Privacy Shutter Audio Dual speakers, dual microphones Ports Service IO ports, Two USB Type-C (supports USB charging and DisplayPort), Two USB 3.2 Gen

1 (one USB 3.2 on models with LTE), HDMI 1.4 with HDCP support, Headphone speaker jack Battery 53 Wh 3-cell Li-ion battery, fast charging; provides battery life up to 10 hours (FHD panel

model) Wireless and

Networking Wi-Fi 7 or Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3, Optional LTE Durability

Features MIL-STD 810 standard compliant, spill-resistant keyboard, Serviceable keyboard with

mechanically anchored keys, Brackets to reinforce LCD panel; Rubber bumper design,

Reinforced I/O ports and corner design, Moisture resistant touchpad, Reinforced 360-degree

hinges Security Discrete H1 Trusted Platform Module for Chromebook; Kensington Lock Compliance EPEAT®-registered, TCO, MIL-STD810H, Energy Star®, ASTM Toy Safety Dimensions and

weight 294 (W) x 211 (D) x 19.5/20.7 (H) mm [11.57 x 8.31 x 0.77/0.81 inches] 1.4 kg [3.09 lbs]

Name Acer Chromebook Spin 512 Model R857T/R857TN/R857LT/R857LTN/R857T-TCO/R857TN-TCO/R857LT-TCO/R857LTN-TCO Operating System ChromeOS, ChromeOS with Chrome Education Upgrade, ChromeOS with Chrome Enterprise

Upgrade Processors Intel® Processor N150 and Intel® Processor N250 Graphics Intel Graphics Display 12.2-inch WUXGA (1920×1200), 16:10 aspect ratio, with integrated multi-touch, Antimicrobial

Corning® Gorilla® Glass Accessory Optional USI 2.0 garaged active stylus Memory Up to 8 GB LPDDR5X SDRAM Storage Up to 128 GB UFS or eMMC storage Camera 1080p FHD (1920×1080) webcam with Temporal Noise Reduction technology and Privacy

Shutter or 720p HD (1280×720) webcam with Temporal Noise Reduction technology and Privacy Shutter World-facing 8MP (3246×2448) camera Audio Dual speakers, dual microphones Ports Service IO ports, Two USB Type-C (supports USB charging and DisplayPort), Two USB 3.2 Gen

1 (one USB 3.2 on models with LTE), HDMI 1.4 with HDCP support, Headphone speaker jack, nano SIM slot Battery 53 Wh 3-cell Li-ion battery, fast charging; provides battery life up to 10 hours (WUXGA panel

model) Wireless and

Networking Wi-Fi 7 or Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 or above, Optional LTE Durability

Features MIL-STD 810 standard compliant, spill-resistant keyboard, Serviceable keyboard with

mechanically anchored keys, Brackets to reinforce LCD panel; Rubber bumper design,

Reinforce I/O ports and corner design, Moisture resistant touchpad, Reinforced 360-degree

hinges Security Discrete H1 Trusted Platform Module for Chromebook; Kensington Lock Compliance EPEAT®-registered, TCO, MIL-STD810H, Energy Star®, ASTM Toy Safety Dimensions and

weight 294 (W) x 215 (D) x 19.5/20.7 (H) mm [11.57 x 8.46 x 0.77/0.81 Inches] 1.5kg [3.31 lbs]

Name Acer Chromebook Tab 311 Model D723N/D723NL/CW311-3HN Operating System ChromeOS Processors MediaTek Kompanio 520 Octa-Core processor Graphics UMA Display 10.95-inch WXGA (1920×1200) IPS USI.20 Stylus Optional USI 2.0 garaged active stylus Memory Up to 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage Up to 128 GB eMMC storage Camera Rear: 5 MP, auto-focus camera Front: 2 MP webcam Audio Dual stereo speakers Ports USB Type-C, MicroSD card reader supporting up to 2 TB, Audio jack Battery Up to 10 hours battery life, 8,000 mAh battery capacity Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 or above, 4G LTE (optional) Compliance MIL-STD 810H certification compliant, EPEAT Gold, TCO 10.0, EU 1669/1670 Dimensions and

weight 267.2 (W) x 173.88 (D) x 9.05 (H) mm, 610 g

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world’s top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs over 8,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

