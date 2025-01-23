Sunway Medical Centre named in the inaugural Newsweek’s Asia’s Top Private Hospitals 2025 ranking

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sunway Medical Centre, Sunway City (SMC), has been honoured in the inaugural Newsweek’s Top Private Hospitals 2025 ranking and recognised as the top hospital in Malaysia for four out of five procedures: knee surgery and knee replacement, shoulder surgery, cataract surgery, and eye refractive surgery.



(From left) Dato Lau Beng Long, Sunway Healthcare Group President; Dr Jeffrey Jaya Raj, Head of Orthopaedic Department, Sunway Medical Centre, Sunway City (SMC); Dr Peh Khaik Kee, Clinical Head of Ophthalmology, SMC; Dr Low Kwai Siong, Medical Director, SMC; Tan Mei Shin, Senior Director of Business Development & Corporate Communications; SMC; Choong Sui Ching, General Manager of Orthopaedic Services, SMC

Additionally, it is ranked 2nd in Asia for cataract surgery, and 3rd in Asia for refractive eye surgery. SMC is also featured in the top 10 of Asia’s ranking for hip surgery and hip replacement (6th); knee surgery and knee replacement (6th); and shoulder surgery (10th).

“We are honoured to be ranked among the best in Asia for key specialities such as orthopaedics and ophthalmology. It is a testament to our relentless pursuit of clinical excellence.

“The recognition also underscores the dedication of medical specialists and other healthcare professions in providing a high standard of multidisciplinary care and treatment to our Malaysian and international patients,” said Dato’ Lau Beng Long, President of Sunway Healthcare Group.

As Malaysia’s largest private quaternary hospital, SMC is the first hospital in Malaysia to obtain three major hospital-wide accreditations: Joint Commission International (JCI) Accreditation, The Gold Seal of Approval from the United States; the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards (ACHS); and the Malaysian Society for Quality in Health (MSQH).

The hospital offers 28 Centres of Excellence, supported by a diverse multidisciplinary team that provides holistic and personalised treatment.

Sunway Eye Centre, one of SMC’s Centres of Excellence, offers services across various subspecialties including cataract and refractive ophthalmology, cornea transplant, medical retinal and uveitis, glaucoma, oculoplastic ophthalmology, and paediatric ophthalmology.

SMC’s Orthopaedic Centre, together with Robotic Surgery and Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) Centre, have achieved remarkable milestones, especially in robotic hip and knee replacement surgeries, which earned recognition in the Malaysia Book of Records. This achievement underscores the centre’s expertise and unwavering commitment to innovation.

This latest rankings builds on SMC’s success in the Newsweek World’s Best Hospitals 2024 rankings, where it was named one of the top 250 hospitals globally. The hospital was also featured in Newsweek’s Best Specialist Hospitals Asia Pacific list for two consecutive years, 2023 and 2024.