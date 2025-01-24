OSL Group Achieves Historic Milestone with Positive Profit for 2024

HONG KONG, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OSL Group Limited (863.HK), a Hong Kong publicly listed company fully dedicated to digital assets (together with its subsidiaries, “the Group”), has announced a positive profit alert for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the “Year”). This marks a historic milestone for the Group, achieving profitability for the first time since its strategic transition to digital assets in 2018. The significant improvement in its financial performance highlights the successful execution of the Group’s business strategy and the effective leadership of its strengthened management team.

Financial Highlights for 2024

Based on a preliminary review of the Group’s unaudited consolidated management accounts for the Year and other information currently available to the board of directors, the Group expects:

Revenue for the Year is expected to be in the range of approximately HK$337 million to HK$375 million in 2024, an increase of approximately 60% to 79%, as compared to revenue of approximately HK$210 million for the corresponding period in 2023.

to in 2024, an increase of approximately 60% to 79%, as compared to revenue of approximately for the corresponding period in 2023. Profit from continuing operations for the Year is expected to be in the range of approximately HK$47 million to HK$52 million , compared to a loss of approximately HK$250 million for the corresponding period in 2023, marking a turnaround from loss to profit .

to , compared to a loss of approximately for the corresponding period in 2023, marking a turnaround from loss to profit A total comprehensive income for the Year is expected to be in the range of approximately HK$148 million to HK$165 million , as compared to a total comprehensive loss of approximately HK$266 million for the corresponding period in 2023.

Key Growth Drivers

The expected growth in revenue and turnaround from loss to profit for the Year are mainly attributable to a number of factors, including:

Market Growth: The surge in digital asset prices and launch of digital asset Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) in 2024 have significantly increased institutional investor participation, resulting in increased demand for the Group’s digital asset trading and institutional services.

Expanded Leadership Team: The continued expansion of the Group’s management team has driven strategic business development and accelerated business plan execution.

Operational Efficiency: The implementation of initiatives to enhance and optimise operational efficiency.

Appreciation of Digital Assets: The appreciation in value of digital assets held by the Group to facilitate its trading business.

Moreover, the expected turnaround of total comprehensive income is mainly attributed to the expected increase in the fair value of digital assets held by the Group as long-term investments.

Kevin Cui, Executive Director and CEO of OSL Group, said: “This is an important milestone for OSL Group. Achieving profitability positions us strongly to expand into new business lines. We are already working on exciting updates to our regulated digital asset trading platform, expanding into new markets, and launching new initiatives to better serve our clients. This is just the beginning, and we remain committed to working hard and pursuing continued success in the future.”

The Group is still in the process of finalising its annual results for the Year. The Shareholders and potential investors of the Group are advised to read the annual results announcement of the Group for the Year, which is expected to be published in March 2025.

About OSL Group

OSL Group (formerly BC Technology Group) is at the forefront of the digital asset industry, striving for excellence in providing innovative solutions for institutions, professional, and retail investors. As a leading player in the digital asset space, OSL Group is committed to a long-term strategy.

With a rich history and experience in the sector, OSL Group is backed by a track record of regulatory compliance and excellence. OSL offers a comprehensive suite of services, including brokerage, custody, exchange, and SaaS, setting the standard for the digital asset industry.

Proudly the world’s first insured and SFC-licensed digital asset platform, OSL Group places paramount importance on regulatory compliance and security, upholding the highest industry standards. Our platform is designed to cater to institutional client, professional & retail investors, providing a user-friendly interface that seamlessly integrates cutting-edge technology.

At OSL Group, we envision the future of finance in digital assets and are dedicated to guiding our clients through this dynamic landscape. Our team of experts brings together extensive experience in traditional finance, technology, and digital assets, ensuring that our clients receive top-tier support and guidance.