PANTAI HOSPITAL KUALA LUMPUR RECOGNISED AS ASIA’S TOP PRIVATE HOSPITAL FOR 2025 BY NEWSWEEK

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur (PHKL) is proud to announce its recognition as Asia’s Top Private Hospital for 2025, awarded by Newsweek in collaboration with Statista. This accolade underscores PHKL’s unwavering dedication to delivering world-class healthcare, pioneering medical advancements, and exceptional patient care.



Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur

The prestigious ranking highlights hospitals across Asia renowned for excellence in specific disciplines. PHKL was lauded for its exceptional expertise in knee surgeries and knee replacements, solidifying its position as a leader in orthopaedic care. This recognition reflects the hospital’s commitment to adopting cutting-edge technologies and patient-centred approaches that align with its mission to provide sustainable healthcare solutions.

PHKL’s orthopaedic team has long been at the forefront of medical innovation, performing minimally invasive procedures and introducing advanced robotic-assisted surgeries such as its use of the Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery System , which combining with advanced imaging technology with robotic assistance, enables orthopaedic surgeons to create customised surgical plans tailored to each patient’s unique anatomy. The Mako system supports a range of robotic orthopaedic surgeries, including Robotic Knee Replacement (both Partial and Total Knee Arthroplasty) and Hip Arthroplasty, ensuring precision, improved outcomes, and faster recovery times for patients.

These advancements not only enhance precision but also significantly improve patient recovery times. Patients benefit from tailored treatment plans and state-of-the-art care delivered in PHKL’s newly remodelled facilities, ensuring both comfort and optimal outcomes.

PHKL was previously ranked in the Top 5 for World’s Best Hospitals – Malaysia by Newsweek in 2024. These accolades reinforce PHKL’s legacy of excellence and its role as a trusted healthcare provider for generations.

As PHKL looks to the future, it remains steadfast in its dedication to advancing healthcare through strategic investments in technology, facility upgrades, and collaborative partnerships. The hospital’s continued focus on sustainability ensures it will meet the evolving needs of patients and set new benchmarks in medical excellence.

About Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur

Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur has been the heartbeat of Kuala Lumpur, steadfastly delivering exceptional care to patients from all walks of life. Since its inception in 1974 with just 68 beds and 20 medical specialists, the hospital has grown into a healthcare icon today with 507 beds, over 200 consultants and counting. Our pursuit of quality healthcare, clinical excellence, and cutting-edge technology is underscored by our service quality and dedication towards clinical research.