Ampace Donates 50 Portable Power Stations to LAFD in Support of Wildfire Rescue Operations

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As California continues to battle the devastating aftermath of wildfires, Ampace Technology has stepped forward with a crucial donation of 50 portable power stations to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), providing vital power support for firefighters working on the front lines.



Ampace Joins Forces with LAFD to Battle Wildfires Rescue Missions

Ampace’s donation is a remarkable boost for our operations,” said a firefighter at the site. “Wildfires are relentless, and our teams often operate in remote areas with no access to reliable power. These portable power stations ensure that our essential equipment stays operational during critical moments when every second counts.”

The Ampace Andes 1500, with 2400W output and 1462Wh capacity, offers a reliable power source in situations of scarcity. It supports a variety of essential needs—from powering outdoor camp lighting and cooking equipment to providing energy for medical devices and searchlights. This ensures that rescue teams don’t need to worry about power shortages in the field. The donation also includes the Ampace Andes 300 portable power station, which, weighing just 8.2 lbs, can charge smartphones, laptops, and small lighting devices. With over 20 years of expertise in battery technology, Ampace has engineered these power stations for durability and reliability under extreme conditions. Notably, both models are capable of operating in temperatures as low as -20°C(-4 ℉), ensuring that winter rescue operations remain uninterrupted by power issues.

This donation highlights Ampace‘s ongoing commitment to disaster relief and community support. “We’ve been closely monitoring the situation and wanted to contribute in a meaningful way,” said Alfonso, CMB Business Director of Ampace Andes. “Our goal is to provide the LAFD with the extra support they need in their heroic efforts to protect lives and property.”

Ampace‘s contribution not only underscores the company’s dedication to corporate social responsibility but also its resolve to be a valuable partner in times of crisis. “With Ampace‘s support, we are confident that our rescue operations will be more effective,” said firefighters on the scene. “Together, we are making a tangible difference, and we look forward to continuing our work alongside Ampace to face these challenges head-on.”

Media Contact

Xiaoning Chen

chenxn@ampacetech.com