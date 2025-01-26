State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company is spearheading a “green transformation” in the region’s traditional industrial base

XUZHOU,China, Jan. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On January 25, atop the factory buildings of XCMG Group in Jiangsu Province, dark blue photovoltaic panels glistened under the sunlight, generating tangible “green revenue” for the company. These photovoltaic installations not only rejuvenate idle rooftop spaces but also significantly reduce energy costs and enhance the green development initiatives of enterprise transformation.

As an established industrial hub, Xuzhou hosts numerous large enterprises across sectors such as machinery, energy, equipment manufacturing, and chemicals. Guided by the “dual carbon” targets, these enterprises are accelerating their transition towards greener operations. In response, State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company has proactively developed a comprehensive energy consumption service system to ensure that new energy projects can be efficiently integrated into the grid with convenience, timeliness, and reliability.

To meet the operational and maintenance management needs of XCMG Group photovoltaic power plants, State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company established a dedicated task force to provide full-process support, including explanations on photovoltaic electricity pricing, promotion of grid connection models, and construction of green power plants. Currently, XCMG Group has installed over 3 million square meters of photovoltaic panels on its rooftops, with 18 projects already connected to the grid, generating more than 100 million kWh annually and saving approximately 35,000 tonnes of standard coal.

Meanwhile, Xuzhou Coal Mining Group is expediting the establishment of a new energy industry system. With the robust support of State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company, the first phase of Xuzhou Coal Mining Group’s centralized shared energy storage power plant project was successfully connected to the grid ahead of schedule, becoming the largest electrochemical energy storage power plant in Jiangsu Province. This initiative has effectively promoted energy conservation, emission reduction, and sustainable development for the enterprise.