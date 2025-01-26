YUEWEN WONDERLAND Lands in Singapore: Ushering in a New Chapter of the “Goods Economy”

SINGAPORE, Jan. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On January 26, 2025, the much – anticipated YUEWEN WONDERLAND event, designed by Yuewen, a Tencent subsidiary and a Chinese IP powerhouse with an ever – expanding ecosystem, officially commences at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) and lasts until February 27. Capitalizing on Yuewen’s abundant IP reserves, this event zeroes in on the emerging “Goods Economy” trend, spotlighting the immense potential of IP commercialization.

In recent years, IP has been reshaping the cultural consumption patterns of young people across the globe. Among these trends, the “Goods Economy” has distinctly emerged. It is reported that the global IP merchandise market has reached a scale of up to $300 billion. “Goods” specifically refers to peripheral products derived from IP – related works such as television shows, films, animations, and games. 2024 is regarded as the “inaugural year” of the “Goods Economy”, with drama – chasing, animation – watching, and merchandise – purchasing having become the norm in the industry, particularly popular among the young.

Yuewen’s online literary platform has amassed over ten million writers. Bolstered by its robust IP reserves, it assumes a pivotal position in this trend. The collectable cards launched for recently popular works such as Joy of Life Season 2 and The Legend of ShenLi have set sales records. The blind – box sales of Joy of Life figurines alone have exceeded 200,000 units, and the collectable card sales have ranked first among film and television – related collectable cards in China. In the first half of last year, Yuewen achieved a new breakthrough in collectable card sales, with a GMV of approximately 100 million yuan, underscoring its formidable growth potential.

The YUEWEN WONDERLAND event will assemble eight classic IPs under Yuewen, including The King’s Avatar, Lord of Mysteries, Joy of Life, Battle Through the Heavens, The Outcast, Fox Spirit Matchmaker, Guardians of the Dafeng, and The Unruly Immortals, creating a comprehensive IP experience space that integrates entertainment, shopping, and photo-taking.

In addition to bringing popular “Goods” from China, Yuewen will integrate Singapore’s local culture and debut the themed peripheral products of the YUEWEN WONDERLAND COLLECTION in Singapore. These include popular categories such as IP – inspired fridge magnets and transparent cards. The offerings also encompass limited – edition Chinese New Year gift boxes. Boasting over 30 product categories and more than 230 SKUs, it aims to satisfy the diverse preferences of both local consumers and international tourists.

The “Goods craze” reflects the burgeoning demand of young people for emotional consumption. IP has become a crucial link connecting young people’s identity recognition and consumption behavior, introducing more diverse business models to IP development. In China, Yuewen has established the IP merchandise brand “Yuewen Goods“. Besides online e-commerce and live-streaming e-commerce sales channels, eight flagship stores have been opened offline. Overseas, Yuewen is also in the process of establishing overseas channels in Southeast Asian regions like Singapore and in Europe and America, aiming to offer young consumers a more immersive IP experience.

YUEWEN WONDERLAND is not only a significant endeavor by Yuewen in its overseas expansion but also presents new opportunities for business cooperation in Singapore and its surrounding areas.

The event will be held at the landmark Event Plaza of Marina Bay Sands. Its convenient transportation and advantageous location are expected to draw a large number of tourists and local residents. During the event, Yuewen has planned a series of traditional Chinese cultural activities integrated with IP elements, including the creation of IP – themed lacquer fans, IP – inspired jagua tattoo, and Chinese New Year – related activities such as the appearance of the God of Fortune and stilt – walking performances. Additionally, on-site IP character parades and interactive activities will be held to provide visitors with a fully – rounded IP experience.

Event Information

Time: From January 26 to February 27, 2025

Venue: Event Plaza of Marina Bay Sands Square, Singapore

Photo – taking Installation Areas

Installation 1: Drawing inspiration from the iconic koi fish in Joy of Life, which holds profound symbolic significance in Chinese culture. During Chinese New Year, the koi fish is particularly significant as it symbolizes good fortune, abundance, and the hope for a prosperous year ahead. It aligns with the festive spirit of the season, providing visitors with an excellent photo opportunity. Yuewen has crafted a colored – glass art installation inspired by this, with a bubble machine nestled inside that will stage captivating performances and interactive shows at regular intervals.

Installation 2: Inspired by the championship throne from The King’s Avatar, the “Wings of Glory” installation symbolizes peak strength and supreme glory. This installation can inspire ambitions for success in the coming new year, inspiring people to envision achieving remarkable feats as they enter the new year.

Installation 3: It features a symbolic fox tail and the Love Tree, both inspired by the highly – acclaimed Yuewen IP, Fox Spirit Matchmaker. This installation combination vividly represents the unwavering loyalty and eternal nature of love. Moreover, it embodies the flicker of hope and the serendipitous charm often associated with love, weaving a visual narrative firmly rooted in the story’s core themes.

Installation 4: The giant yellow roses from The Tale of Rose illuminate MBS. With a magical paintbrush, the romantic and touching narrative of the story is vividly depicted, just as it is shown in the television drama series.

Installation 5: As a novel installation capable of presenting the concept of the “Yuewen Universe”, the entire Rubik’s Cube – like structure stands 8 meters tall and covers an area of 100 square meters. Leveraging the intricate mechanical structure of the Rubik’s Cube, it showcases the marquee IPs under Yuewen to the public. Whenever the Rubik’s Cube completes the display of a particular shape, it will project a video spotlighting the protagonist of a single IP.

Other Activity Areas

Yuewen Goods Sales Area: It features the themed merchandise of the YUEWEN WONDERLAND COLLECTION and Chinese New Year – themed merchandise making their debut in Singapore.

IP Interaction and Catering Area: It offers interactive activities such as traditional fan water-marbling experience, IP-inspired jagua tattoo, AI-enabled cameras, and cosplayer parades, all integrated with IP elements.

The IP character parades consist of cosplayers from the eight IPs of The King’s Avatar, Lord of Mysteries, Joy of Life, Battle Through the Heavens, The Outcast, Fox Spirit Matchmaker, Guardians of the Dafeng, and The Unruly Immortals. Time: Three sessions per week (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday), 7:00 – 7:30 pm.

About Yuewen

Yuewen (HKEX: 0772 China Literature Limited) is a culture and entertainment group that was founded in March 2015. It focuses on creating and developing intellectual property (IP) derived from online literature. Yuewen has a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, such as QQ Reading, Qidian, New Classics Media, and Tencent Animation & Comics. It serves as a platform for tens of millions of creators and a rich reserve of literary works across 200 genres, catering to hundreds of millions of users. Yuewen is renowned for its celebrated IP portfolio, which includes popular titles like Joy of Life, My Heroic Husband, Candle in the Tomb, The King’s Avatar, Soul Land, and Nirvana in Fire. It has successfully expanded its reach across various media formats, including audiobooks, animation, comics, films, drama series, games, and offline merchandise.

Contact person: Wendy Liu

Email: ywpr@yuewen.com