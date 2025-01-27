BANGKOK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Aloft Bangkok—Sukhumvit 11, the first Aloft hotel in Thailand and part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, has recently undergone a significant transformation to enhance its facilities and guest experience.



Aloft Bangkok Sukhumvit 11, Unveils a Vibrant New Look After Transformative Makeover

This transformation redefines the travel experience, positioning Aloft Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 as a vibrant hub and your local connector. Here, flexibility meets personality, offering guests a refreshing, energetic, and unconventional stay that embodies the spirit of “different.by design.”

Aloft Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 opened its doors on December 1, 2011, introducing a fresh, modern twist to Bangkok’s hospitality scene with 298 stylish guestrooms and suites. Ranging from the 32 m² Chic room to the spacious 142 m² Savvy Suite, each accommodation featuring unique graphics inspired by local attractions and breathtaking views of Bangkok’s skyline. Known for its warm, friendly service and well-appointed spaces, Aloft Bangkok is the launching and landing pad for all that travel has in store, bringing our unique attitude and atmosphere to each and every stay.

Located just 500 meters from the Nana BTS station, the hotel offers easy access to some of Bangkok’s most iconic attractions. Within two stops, guests can explore the upscale EmDistrict at Phrom Phong station or head to Siam station for premier shopping and entertainment. Whether visiting for work or leisure, Aloft Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 ensures a memorable stay in the vibrant heart of the city.

In Q2 2024, the management team initiated significant renovations to elevate the hotel’s facilities and services. Guests can now look forward to enhanced experiences at the signature wxyz bar, a revamped lobby, upgraded guestrooms, and the addition of a brand-new meeting room.

Guest room Highlights: Our new guest rooms feature a sleek loft-style aesthetic, characterized by bold graffiti art that brings Bangkok’s rich cultural narrative to life. Each piece of artwork is thoughtfully curated to represent the city’s most iconic landmarks, connecting our guests to the heart of Bangkok’s heritage:

The Giant Swing (Sao Ching Cha): This religious structure in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district is depicted with vibrant energy, capturing its historical significance as a ceremonial site and tourist attraction.

Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn): Renowned for its stunning and unique design, Wat Arun's colorful, intricately decorated spires rise majestically over the Chao Phraya River. Its depiction in the graffiti art highlights the temple's role as a symbol of beauty and tranquility in the bustling city.

Lobby / Reconnect: We design with intent. Modern, comfortable and connected, our design fosters a soft buzz that acts as the perfect backdrop for work or socialization. We’re upbeat and distinct from the otherwise beige, industrial and adaptive. Ultimately, we’re anything but ordinary.

wxyz bar is more than just a place to grab a drink—it’s a destination for connection and celebration. With a contemporary design that fuses industrial elegance with playful pops of color, the bar creates the perfect setting for any occasion, from casual meetups to lively gatherings. From coffee to cocktails, we’re here to dish out the right refreshment to get you going-day or night.

This revitalization aims to deliver an even more memorable experience for our guests, providing fresh, vibrant spaces that truly capture the spirit of Aloft. Expect a fresh new look that’s eye-catching, lively—crafted to ensure each stay is as unique as it is enjoyable.

Supporting the Local Community

With these renovations comes a renewed mission to connect with and uplift the local community. As a proud local connector, Aloft Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 is committed to fostering partnerships with nearby businesses, promoting local cuisine and products, and celebrating the rich art and culture that define Bangkok.

Stay tuned as Aloft Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 embarks on an exciting new chapter—refreshingly and infused with vibrant style and rhythm. We can’t wait for you to dive into the all-new Aloft experience!

About Aloft Hotels®

With over 230 hotels now open in 33 countries and territories around the world, Aloft Hotels provides a forward-thinking hotel experience that helps guests enjoy the things they love while on the road. From gaming to cocktails and pet-friendly amenities, the brand offers flexibility with modern, welcoming spaces that encourage social interaction. The grab-and-go breakfast concept Re:fuel by Aloft® includes offerings such as cold brew coffee and breakfast sandwiches, while the W xyz bar features a vibrant social scene, unique music-inspired cocktail menu and easy-to-share light bites. The brand’s pet-friendly program ArfSM (Animals R Fun) welcomes guests’ furry friends to the hotel with special in-room pet amenities. Aloft connects people and places through local know-how and cultural nods that give guests the ultimate freedom to choose their own adventure. For more information, visit www.alofthotels.com and follow along on Facebook, X, and Instagram. Aloft is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.