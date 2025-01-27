Dun & Bradstreet in Hong Kong Announces Strategic Relocation to Better Serve Clients

HONG KONG, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dun & Bradstreet (D&B), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, announced its official office relocation in Hong Kong SAR (HK) to Six Pacific Place, Wan Chai. The strategic move will enable Dun & Bradstreet in Hong Kong (D&B in HK) to accelerate its growth agenda, streamline its operations and better serve its clients in the heart of this vibrant city.

The new facility, situated at the heart of HK’s bustling business district with state-of-the-art facilities and quality space, will serve as a key hub, enabling D&B in HK to collaborate with partners and clients more effectively.

“We are thrilled to announce our move to this new facility,” said Andrew Wu, General Manager of D&B China. “This move represents our continued investment in HK and underscores our dedication to the HK market. By combining global data and local expertise, we aim to provide unparalleled services to our clients in the international market and make informed decisions that drive growth and success.”

D&B’s history in HK is longstanding since 1981, with a strategic presence to enhance HK’s position as a leading financial center. As the sole operator of the Commercial Credit Reference Agency (CCRA) in HK since 2004, appointed by the Hong Kong Association of Banks and the Hong Kong Association of Restricted License Banks and Deposit Taking Companies, D&B in HK has played a pivotal role in providing analytics and risk management solutions to empower financial institutions with decision-ready insights. Additionally, the company has contributed to the growth of cross-boundary financing by providing cross-boundary credit solutions that empower businesses operating in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) to effectively access the credit and financing they require.

Over the years, D&B also actively supported HK’s position as a global trade hub. D&B’s partnership with Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Hong Kong Export Credit Insurance Corporation (HKECIC) has further supported SMEs and exporters in HK to navigate the complexities of international trade. Last year D&B launched a digital tool “D&B Risk Analytics – Compliance Intelligence” to further contribute to the development of HK’s trade ecosystem, allowing companies to automate and perform ongoing KYC (Know-Your-Customer) and KYB (Know-Your-Business) due diligence, empowering enterprises to better highlight material risk and greatly reduce workloads while improving the intelligence of risk decisions.

D&B has continually evolved, driving innovation for businesses across the region with a suite of innovative products and services. Recently, the company launched ChatD&B, a new Generative AI assistant that provides instant business insights using the power of D&B global data cloud to deliver reliable business data and actionable insights within seconds. This tool exemplifies D&B’s commitment to preserving digital trust, reliable data-driven decision-making, and the sustainability of data ecosystems.

As D&B embarks on this new chapter in HK, the company reaffirms its dedication to the market and its commitment to delivering world-class data and analytics solutions to support HK as a Financial and Trade Hub.

More information about D&B in HK’s new address and services can be found at https://www.dnb.com.hk/.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. We combine global data with local insights to help our clients to make smarter decisions. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.hk.