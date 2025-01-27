20 C
Cision PR Newswire

NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR JANUARY 27th

By Laotian Times

This Week

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 27th

  • S&P 500 aims for third straight week of gains
  • Investors anticipate the Fed’s first meeting of 2025, expecting unchanged rates
  • Apple, Meta, Microsoft, and Tesla to announce Q4 earnings results

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET 

 

