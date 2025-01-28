Revolutionizing Rice: How ALORA Achieved a 2555% Yield IncreaseUnder Extreme Heat

NORWICH, England and OVIEDO, Fla., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ALORA is thrilled to announce the groundbreaking success of its heat-tolerance trait, marking a transformative milestone in agricultural resilience against climate change. Under extreme heat conditions—daytime temperatures exceeding 40°C (104°F) and nighttime temperatures surpassing 32°C (89.6°F)—ALORA’s rice varieties achieved a staggering 2555% yield increase compared to controls, with an extrapolated yield of 11 tonnes per hectare.



Left: Control rice that has struggled to grow and produce in the high temperatures. Right: ALORA rice thriving under the high temperatures with abundance of rice grain.

This pioneering development addresses a global crisis as rising temperatures threaten food security. With rice yields typically declining by up to 10% for every 1°C above optimal, and regions experiencing yield losses as high as 90%, ALORA’s innovation offers a beacon of hope. Importantly, this non-GMO solution uses ALORA’s proprietary editing technique to not only preserve yield but also maintains grain quality, achieving optimal amylose content and increased milling efficiency.

Discover more: www.heatproofharvest.com

The ALORA Mission: Innovation for a Changing World

ALORA was founded in 2019 with a singular vision: to create a world free from hunger. Co-founder and CEO Luke Young, set out to reimagine agriculture from the ground up by designing the world’s first truly sustainable food system. Together with co-founder Rory Hornby they launched a bold plan to create ocean agriculture – salt-tolerant crops on floating oceanic farms, no freshwater, no chemicals. Building on its salt-tolerance breakthroughs, ALORA has recently expanded to tackle the multifaceted threats of climate change, including heat stress in traditional crops.

“Our mission is simple yet ambitious: end world hunger, safeguard agriculture from climate change, and create a truly sustainable food system—ocean agriculture,” says Luke Young. “Our new heat-tolerance trait is a testament to our belief that innovation can outpace crisis.”

Why Heat-Tolerance Matters

The past decade has been the hottest on record, with catastrophic heatwaves in Japan, USA, and Australia decimating crops. As temperatures above 28°C (82.4°F) damage rice quality and yields, ALORA’s systems offer a lifeline for farmers worldwide.

Driving Global Impact

ALORA’s heat-tolerant rice, including market-ready lines VENUS-4 and VENUS-5, is set to redefine agricultural sustainability. Future developments like VENUS-2 and VENUS-3, part of the 2025 Climate Ready pipeline, promise even greater yields while maintaining quality.

About ALORA

Founded in 2019, ALORA is a leader in sustainable agriculture, innovating climate-resilient crop traits and the world-first ocean agriculture system. Ideated in the UK and launched in San Francisco, ALORA operates internationally, with innovation hubs in Norwich, UK, and Oviedo, Florida.

For partnerships or inquiries: wave@alora.world