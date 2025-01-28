Slither into Savings with iShopChangi’s Lunar New Year Bonanza in Singapore

Kick off the Year of the Snake early with iShopChangi as it rolls out a dazzling array of deals on Lunar New Year essentials. Avoid the festive frenzy and enjoy unbeatable discounts of up to 60% on everything you need to usher in prosperity and joy. From gourmet treats and traditional “Nian Huo” to spring cleaning supplies, exquisite liquors, and fashionable finds, celebrate with flair from now through February at your ultimate online shopping destination.



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 January 2025 – From now to 28 February 2025, travellers and non-travellers can wrap themselves in savings while diving into the spirit of the Lunar New Year on iShopChangi. Revel in a parade of premium selections across categories like gourmet food, fine liquors, home essentials, and more, featuring top brands such as Kinohimitsu, Dyson, Hennessy and Sulwhasoo. Plus, with gift-wrapping services and on-demand delivery, celebrating in style is made effortless. Celebrate the Year of the Snake and skip the crowds by shopping online without tax, whether flying or not.

Wrap Yourself in Lunar Prosperity

Delight in a carefully selected assortment featuring renowned brands, from top-tier or award-winning skincare like Sulwhasoo and Ble De Fonty, to sought-after liquors and cutting-edge home and living gadgets from Dyson. Whether updating home decor for festive gatherings or selecting gifts, iShopChangi offers luxury and local favourites to suit every preference—ensuring a prosperous start to the Year of the Snake.

Ready to discover incredible deals? Secure these exclusive promo codes for exceptional savings!

Lunar New Year Sale (For Non-Travellers and Travellers) From now till 28 February 2025 Code Description 25CNY10 10%* off with no min. spend, capped at S$28 25CNY15 15%* off with min. spend S$550, capped at S$118

*T&Cs and product exclusions apply. Refer to https://www.ishopchangi.com/en/campaigns/cny-2025 for full terms and conditions.

Festive Feasts for New Year Celebrations

Ready your home for Lunar New Year gatherings with crowd-pleasing delights. Take home the [Bundle of 4] Kinohimitsu Abalone in Brine Soup, featuring superior Japanese abalone for S$48.80, down 46%. Set the snack table with Mdm Ling Bakery’s SET C – 2024 CNY Cookies, which include Premium Pineapple Balls and more, all in vibrant, floral gift boxes for S$91.20. For a traditional touch, choose Shermay’s Singapore Fine Food [Bundle], which combines Prawn Keropok, Keropok Fries, and Fish Packet, perfect for festive sharing that’ll keep the party going at S$21.88. Boost your celebrations with the [Bundle of 3] Lao Xie Zhen Premium Ginseng Essence, a revitalising mix of White and American Ginseng, perfect for gifting or self-care, priced at S$218.24 after a 37% discount.

Turn Heads with Limited Edition Beauty Finds

Elevate any celebration with a touch of luxury with the [CNY Limited Edition] SULWHASOO First Care Activating Serum VI 90ml Duo, designed to awaken your skin’s radiance, available now for S$178. Follow the magic pearls to the GIORGIO ARMANI My Way Eau De Parfum Holiday Set, where bergamot meets Egyptian orange blossom in a luminous start, complemented by a heart of Indian tuberose and jasmine, all for S$198.90 with a 10% reduction.

New Year, New Look

Spice up your look this Lunar New Year with the Marc Jacobs The Leather Micro Bucket Bag in True Red, crafted from full grain leather, now just S$399 after a 47% discount. Alternatively, enhance your style further with the TORY BURCH Kira Chevron Chain Wallet in Desert Dune, offering a leather shoulder guard for added comfort, available for S$575 after a 14% discount. To elevate your ensemble further, adorn yourself with the CHOW TAI FOOK 999.9 Pure Gold Necklace – Zodiac Snake, featuring 999 pure gold and a complimentary bracelet cord, available for S$1080 with a 10% reduction. Complete your festive attire with Naga Earrings by Bohème, inspired by divine half-human, half-serpent beings, priced at S$238. Men can enhance their sporty style with the Breitling Endurance Pro, a lightweight sports chronograph designed for both athleticism and casual wear, now available for S$4990.91.

Prep for Prosperity & Up Your Game

Prepare for the new year with the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Fluffy, expert at capturing dust, animal hair, and allergens—ensuring a spotless home environment. Get it now for just S$799, after an 11% discount. Simplify your cleaning with the Airbot Robotic Vacuum Cleaner X40 Ultra, perfect for maintaining freshness effortlessly, available for S$880.64 after a massive 63% discount. Of course, celebrating the new year means endless entertainment! Keep post-dinner fun alive with the [FREE SAME DAY DELIVERY] Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) Consoles + Hard Case With Clear Screen Protector, yours for S$369. Also, make any space a concert hall with the Bose SoundLink Flex II Bluetooth Speaker, delivering big, bold sound in a compact form—ideal for bringing the party anywhere, available now for S$209.17.

Celebrate with Spirited CNY Toasts

Elevate your Lunar New Year gatherings with the Hennessy XO 700ML CNY 2025 40%, featuring a deluxe decanter in red and purple, adorned with gold floral and snake-inspired motifs. Encased in a premium 100% recyclable box, it’s a tribute to the Chinese New Year, available for S$300. Complement the celebration with Benriach The Twelve (Snake – LNY Limited Edition), a richly sherry-matured single malt with notes of baked fruit and spiced mocha, now just S$112, thanks to a 25% discount. Round off the toast with COURVOISIER XO Royal CNY 40% 700ML, a regal cognac inspired by the illustrious blends served at royal feasts, now available for S$379.80.

Polish your Lunar New Year gifts with exclusive gift-wrapping services* to add a sophisticated touch. Choose from a selection of elegant gift boxes to make your presents even more special for just S$5. And for those urgent gifting needs, take advantage of rapid On-Demand Delivery—order by 5PM (Monday – Saturday) and receive your items within just 2 hours, with a reduced delivery fee of S$10 (from S$20) till the end of February.

Celebrate New Beginnings with iShopChangi

Kick off the new year by trying your luck with the all-new Changi Millionaire Experiences. Spend S$50 or more on iShopChangi or use Changi Pay to double your chances of winning a bespoke luxury experience per quarter, and/or a Porsche Taycan. Also, get access to Changi Editions (Changi-exclusive premiums).

There’s more for newcomers! For new iShopChangi shoppers, the rewards start immediately. Use the promo code at checkout with a minimum spend of S$79 to enjoy an extra S$20 off your first purchase.

Worried about delivery? As a non-traveller, you can cart out at tax-absorbed prices on iShopChangi and have your items delivered to you for free when you spend at least S$59 and provide a Singapore residential address for delivery. Alternatively, pick up selected products from the T2 Arrival (Public Area) iShopChangi Counter.

Travelling around the world? Enjoy the ultimate convenience and flexibility by shopping for your favourite items up to 30 days in advance and as close as 12 hours before your flight. Collect your order at the various Departure and Arrival Collection Centres. Alternatively, have it conveniently delivered to a local residential address for free with a minimum spend of S$59; an S$8 delivery fee applies for orders below S$59.

iShopChangi

iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport’s promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store – and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website – Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.